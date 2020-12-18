Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Nets Star's Availability Status For Game Vs Celtics

Brooklyn Nets started their NBA preseason on a positive note, sealing a win over Washington Wizards on Sunday night. The game also saw the return of Kevin Durant, who missed the entirety of last season due to injury. The Nets, however, will be cautious with the former Golden State Warriors star, as both parties aim to make a mark this season.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Kevin Durant injury return

Kevin Durant returned to the court for the first time since suffering an Achilles tendon injury in Game 5 in the 2018/19 NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors. The former MVP glided up and down the court with ease, shooting over defenders with his smooth signature stroke and showed signs of no rustiness despite playing his first games in 550 days. The 32-year-old after a year of rehabilitation, got 24 minutes of preseason under his belt, making his impact scoring 15 points, with three rebounds and assists each. Only Spencer Dinwiddie played more minutes than Durant on Sunday night, and the Nets will cautious on pushing him for more minutes against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The comeback is on.



🎥 15 points in the preseason debut for @KDTrey5 🎥 pic.twitter.com/tPywmhuTIN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 14, 2020

However, the 32-year-old will need his sharpness back if he has to return to his peak form before the injury, and is likely to feature in some capacity against the Celtics. In his final season with the Golden State, Durant played 78 games, averaging 26 points per game, with 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The Nets would hope that the 32-year-old can string a fruitful with Kyrie Irving, as Nets look to make it big in the Western Conference.

NBA pre-season live stream: Celtics vs Nets live stream

In the USA, one can watch the NBA pre-season games on various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu. The subscriptions for the games are free, while a free trial period for most is usually available. In India, fans can watch the games on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. The Celtics vs Nets live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 19.

