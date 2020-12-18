Luka Doncic Fist Bumps Himself After He Was Left Hanging, Fans Share Memes On Twitter

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are done with their pre-season games, ready to start their 2020-21 season after the loss against Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic, the team's star and apparent candidate for the MVP award, dropped 20 points. However, the Slovenian's adorable courtside interaction caught people's attention, where he is seen fist bumping himself after being hanging.

Luka Doncic is left hanging, fist bumps himself

Luka got left hanging 😂 pic.twitter.com/GkSePfNELH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2020

In the video, Doncic raises his hand for what he thinks is a fist bump, before bumping his other hand. In a longer video, Doncic is seen goofing around a bit, and looks visibly sad at the missed bump. Fans took to Twitter to react to Doncic, believing it is the league's reaction gif of the year. "When you realize even extremely talented athletes have awkward moments just like us," one fan wrote, before adding that Doncic indeed looks very disappointed.

Fans react to adorable Doncic fist bump

Full clip is even better lol pic.twitter.com/X4RCaBst5w — Ry (@Ryne_12) December 18, 2020

Handshake analysis: he was late to identify the opportunity for the “bump” therefor he received no reciprocating “bump” due to the other party moving on to other things. Luka is at fault in this scenario. — Jake (@J__Rich) December 18, 2020

Congrats on creating one of the best reaction gifs of the year. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) December 18, 2020

Meh, we all do it. Just have to roll with the punches :) pic.twitter.com/p3tdUFKa0w — 😷 Lisa Genaille 😷 (@tornadodoc) December 18, 2020

When you realize even extremely talented athletes have awkward moments just like us. He looks so disappointed. — Carson Stephenson (@cstephenson_98) December 18, 2020

Mavericks vs Timberwolves: Wolves prevail 129-127

The Mavericks lost their final pre-season game 129-127 in OT. Doncic, who went 6-of-18 from the field, scored 9 points in the first quarter itself, though he struggled with his three-pointers. The Mavericks bench struggled as well, unable to hold back the Wolves for long, giving them a 6-point lead in the second period.

Josh Okogie defended Doncic, ending the game with 8 points, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. Karl-Anthony Towns also dropped 20 points, while rookie Anthony Edwards scored 17 points.

Luka Doncic points: 20 PTS, 5 REBS, 7 ASTS

Karl-Anthony Towns points: 20 PTS, 7 REBS, 3 ASTS

Malik Beasley points: 18 PTS, 11 REBS, 2 ASTS

Tim Hardawar Jr points: 18 PTS, 6 REBS, 3 ASTS

Anthony Edwards points: 17 PTS, 3 REBS, 3 ASTS

Maxi Kleber points: 14 PTS, 1 REB

Luka Doncic contract

Doncic has extended his stay with the Mavericks, signing a new $10.1 million contract. The contract was apparently one of the easiest decisions for the Mavericks, and will start from the 2021-22 season. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the All-Star will be eligible for his rookie max extension at 30% of the cap worth $201.5 million for five years.

