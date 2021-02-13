Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Nets Star Set To Feature Against Former Team

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center on Saturday, February 13, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. The NBA regular-season game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM ET (February 14 at 7:00 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Nets superstar Kevin Durant will feature in the game or not after having missed six days in the league's coronavirus contact tracing protocols.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry In Line For MVP Award? Warriors Icon's Numbers Similar To Previous MVP Season

Why did Kevin Durant exit the game against the Raptors?

In a bizarre turn of events at the Barclays Center on February 5, Kevin Durant was unable to start the game for the Nets against the Raptors because he had been in close contact with a team employee who had returned an inconclusive coronavirus test. Durant checked into the game midway through the first quarter and played 19 minutes before the employee returned a positive test, prompting Durant to be ruled out in the third quarter. The Nets eventually lost the game 117-123 and the two-time NBA champion was then forced to remain quarantined for a week, according to the NBA's COVID-19 regulations.

Free me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets star set to return to action against former team

On Friday, Kevin Durant practised with the rest of his Nets teammates for the first time since the confusion at the Barclays Center last week. While speaking to reporters after his training session, the 32-year-old addressed the 'unfortunate incident' that took place against the Raptors. He said, " It was just an unfortunate situation, I was looking forward to that game that night and being told right before tipoff that I had to wait a second for a test. You know, it just threw off the rhythm, my rhythm a bit because I wanted to go out there and play, but I'm back out there now. It is what it is."

Kevin Durant makes his return to the Bay Area on Saturday. Steph Curry summing up the three KD seasons: "Some of the best basketball the world has ever seen." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2021

ALSO READ: Warriors Icon Steph Curry 4 Three-pointers Away From Passing James Harden's Record

Kevin Durant is back and fully available for the Nets' game Saturday night at Golden State, Steve Nash says — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 12, 2021

Durant is cleared to play against his former team on Saturday night and is set to feature in the game as well. Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters on Friday and said, "Even if I wanted to limit him (Durant), I don't think he'd allow me to. So, I think he's a full go." Durant's return will certainly boost the Nets as he's averaged 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry MVP: Warriors Star's Unanimous MVP Season Compared To Current NBA Campaign

ALSO READ: Steph Curry's Circus Layup Reminds Coach Kerr Of Michael Jordan, Shouts Of MVP On Twitter

Image Credits - Nets Instagram