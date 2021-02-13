Steph Curry MVP: Warriors Star's Unanimous MVP Season Compared To Current NBA Campaign

Prior to the start of the NBA season, several critics questioned Golden State Warriors talisman, Steph Curry, and whether he could return to his MVP form for the Western Conference giants. It's fair to say that 26 games into the campaign, he's been brilliant for Steve Kerr's side. In fact, the 32-year-old's stellar displays for the Warriors this season have seen fans draw comparisons to the time Curry won the unanimous MVP award in 2016.

Steph Curry's current campaign with Warriors being compared to his unanimous MVP season

On Thursday night, Steph Curry dropped 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists as he guided the Warriors to a 111-105 victory over the Orlando Magic. It was the Warriors' 14th victory of the season and head coach Steve Kerr wasn't even surprised with Curry's magical display. While speaking to reporters about the three-time NBA champion, he said, "It’s routine, which is the crazy part of it. You just come to expect it. These 3s that he (Curry) hits when there’s nothing there offensively, and he just uses his dribble to just free himself up, not exactly with a ton of space, just a few inches of space, and then he rises up and you expect every single one of them to go in."

NBA fans have now been highlighting the importance and value of Curry as the six-time NBA All-Star is continuing to deliver despite some of the major obstacles the Warriors have faced in the recent months. Klay Thompson was ruled out for the season prior to the start of the campaign and at the end of January, rookie star James Wiseman injured his left wrist, leaving Golden State with no traditional centres as Wiseman and Kevon Looney were both hurt. However, Curry kept doing his thing and adapted to the team that isn’t as strong as it was during his back-to-back MVP seasons. He's now averaging 30 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

Steph Curry on if he cares about being in MVP conversation:



“The game speaks for itself. I really try not to get distracted by that... if I’m doing my job I’ll be there at the end of the season.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 12, 2021

Everyone agrees: It’s Steph.



Curry becomes the first unanimous MVP in NBA history, 11th back-to-back winner ever. pic.twitter.com/AklUx0j399 — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2016

Steph Curry MVP in 2016: Fans compare Warriors star's current season to his unanimous MVP campaign

When the Warriors clinched the NBA championship in 2016, Steph Curry made history as he won his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award, but also became the first person to receive the award by unanimous vote. The NBA’s MVP voting was conducted by polling 130 voting members of the media and one granted to fans via online voting. All were asked to rank their top five MVP nominees from first to fifth and all 131 ballots ranked Steph Curry in the first place. Even Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos had a special tweet for the Warriors superstar after his game-winning performance against the Magic.

Steph Curry is the best player in the NBA. Thats it. — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) February 12, 2021

Steph Curry belongs in the MVP conversation.



More on @ringer in my latest power rankings: https://t.co/YW7Mqqoxl7 pic.twitter.com/waOhJNhgaS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 8, 2021

Steph Curry stats in 2016

That season, Curry averaged a career- and league-high 30.1 points and 2.1 steals per game. He was the first player in league history at any position to average 30 ‎points per game in less than 35 minutes per game over a full season. Curry’s exceptional scoring barrage included 5.1 3-pointers made on 45.4 per cent shooting from deep, while also dishing out an average of 6.7 assists per game.

Congrats to 3-time MVP Steph Curry!! — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 7, 2021

Steph Curry:



Unanimous MVP season: 30.1 ppg on 50/45/91 shooting; 5.09 3-pointers per game



This season: 30.0 ppg on 49/44/93 shooting; 5.04 3-pointers per game — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) February 12, 2021

Image Credits - AP