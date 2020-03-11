Is Trae Young Playing Tonight Against Knicks? Latest Updates On The Injured Hawks Star

Atlanta Hawks take on New York Knicks in an NBA regular-season game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, 5:00 AM IST). The Hawks seem to be embroiled in an injury crisis before their clash against the Knicks. Also, rumours have emerged that star player Trae Young might be missing from action. Fans have thus also posed the all-important question - ‘is Trae Young playing tonight?’

Is Trae Young playing tonight? Hawks star doubtful after injury

Reports emerged that the Trae Young might be a doubt for the clash against Knicks. Young has been in fine form for the Hawks this season and is key to their chances of pushing for a playoff spot in Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks would hop on to any chance that gives way to a Trae Young return in the game against Knicks. After all, a win gives them a chance to move closer to an NBA playoff spot and above the Knicks in the standings.

Trae Young injury update: Is Trae Young playing tonight?

Trae Young was in action against Charlotte Hornets. However, as he continues his return to full fitness from injury, his prospects of facing the Knicks is under question. However, the Hawks are yet to name him as a probable for the Knicks clash. The Guard is essential to their run in the business end of the NBA season. However, a Trae Young return is likely against the New York Knicks, but only after medical clearance.

Is Trae Young playing tonight? Trae Young's stats before the injury

Trae Young has featured in 59 games for the Atlanta Hawks this season. The point-guard averages 29.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists while shooting 43.6 per cent from the field, 35.8 per cent from beyond the arc and 86.2 per cent from the free-throw line. Trae Young signed with the Atlanta Hawks in June 2018.

When is Trae Young coming back? Trae Young injury might result in him missing the Knicks clash

While it is not yet sure as to if Trae Young will miss any games, fans can hope that the answer to the 'when is Trae Young coming back' question if the point forward is injured is the weekend clash against Cleveland Cavaliers. For the ‘is Trae Young playing tonight’ question, it would be prudent to believe that the forward is likely to take the court on Wednesday.

