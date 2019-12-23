Isaiah Thomas Calls Out NBA Suspension, 76ers Fans Get Banned After Confrontation

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended for two games without pay for going into the stands and confronting two Philadelphia 76ers fans who were disrespecting him. The fans have also been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for a year. One of them was a season-ticket holder. He received a refund and his tickets were revoked.

Bullshit! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 22, 2019

The league’s statement. Note the highlighted part: pic.twitter.com/FUVZp8eHWP — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 23, 2019

The confrontation took place towards the end of Q4. Isaiah Thomas heard the fans curse at him before he approached them and told them not to be disrespectful. According to reports, the fans were apparently upset regarding an in-game ice cream promotion. Isaiah Thomas gave his explanation after the game.

Isaiah Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and talking to a pair of Sixers fans #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/aRqmvNWUQ2 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 22, 2019

Thomas said that he refuses to be insulted in any way, as that is what his father had taught him. The fans apparently verbally abused Thomas after he missed his first free throw and made the second. Thomas then went to talk calmly to the fan, asking him to be disrespectful. According to Thomas, the fan wanted a frosty. If a player misses two free throws, the fans receive a frosty. Thomas himself notified the security and said that he has a family and kids, and will never curse at someone like that. According to some other NBA reports, the fans were drunk.

Isaiah Thomas, putting on an Iverson jersey, address reporters about entering the stands.



Thomas said a fan raised both middle fingers and screamed at him: “ F—-you, B—-!”



Here’s Thomas detailing the incident, without censure. pic.twitter.com/bPwSF5cVxE — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 22, 2019

The NBA’s official statement mentions that any player who walks into the stands will be ejected. In response to NBA and his suspension, Thomas replied by calling it ‘bulls**t’ on Twitter. After the tweet, Thomas confirmed that it was his official statement about the situation.

