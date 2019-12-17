NBA Power Rankings Week 8: Bucks, Lakers Occupy Top Spots; 76ers Register Mixed Results

The Bucks and Lakers are the teams to beat in the NBA. Both the teams have identical 24-3 (win-loss) records in the 2019-20 season and have pulled themselves away from rest of the teams in the league. With a long season ahead, there could plenty of changes in the Power Rankings in the months coming ahead. Here’s a look at the latest NBA power rankings heading into Week 9.

NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 24-3

The Bucks are dominating the league and extended their winning streak to 18 straight games. Bucks' winning streak is also the longest this season and also the franchise's longest since the 1981-1982 season. Bucks, along with Los Angeles Lakers, also made history with the streak marking the earliest date.

NBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 24-3

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have ensured that Lakers stand toe to toe with Milwaukee Bucks in terms of (win-loss) record. Lakers' victory over the Hawks in Atlanta was their 14th straight win on the road. If the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana on Tuesday, they will head to Milwaukee on Thursday for a showdown with the Bucks, who are on the 15-game road winning streak. The match will be a blockbuster affair.

NBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 20-8

Doc Rivers' team suffered a surprise defeat to the Bulls, but the team are slowly looking like the real deal after overcoming injury issues. Clippers have picked up wins over Pacers, Raptors, and Timberwolves. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have also come well together registering a combined 88 points in the win over the Timberwolves. The Clippers are now three games clear of the third-placed Mavericks - and the gap will only get bigger if they continue to play well.

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 20-8

Philadelphia 76ers have made a mixed start to the season and are yet to hit the top form. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are playing the best basketball due to which the Sixers picked up a win last week against Celtics in Boston. Embiid was unable to play in Sunday's game against the Nets due to illness, The Sixers lost the match 89-109. Fortunately, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday, and the team is hoping that Embiid will be able to rest up and get healthy by then.

NBA Power Rankings: Miami Heat

Record: 19-7

The Heat tasted first defeat at home after losing to Lakers. Despite making a great start to the match, Heat lost their way after a huge second-half performance from LeBron James. They bounced back with a win against the Mavericks, thanks to Bam Adebayo became the youngest player in the history of the Heat franchise to record a triple-double. He scored 18 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists in an overtime win. Apart from the mid-week game against the Sixers, Miami should not have any problems this week.