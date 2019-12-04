Isaiah Thomas Bizarrely Loses Shoe Mid-game, Scores Epic 3-pointer Soon After

Washington Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) by 120-127. Despite being on the losing side on Wednesday, Wizards' Isaiah Thomas produced a memorable highlight during the game when he scored a three-pointer just moments after playing with just one shoe.

Wizards vs Magic: Isaiah Thomas' shoe trouble

During the Q3 of the game, the Wizards were trailing by eight points when Isaiah Thomas tried to move past Magic's DJ Augustin and his shoe slipped right off in the middle of the game. The diminutive guard was forced to play without one shoe for some time. He did get his shoe back on and went onto drill a triple much to the delight of the supporters.

Wizards vs Magic: Isaiah Thomas game stats

Evan Fournier (31 PTS, 6 3PM) and Markelle Fultz (career-high 20 PTS, 6 AST) guide the @OrlandoMagic past WAS in DC! #MagicAboveAll



D.J. Augustin: 24 PTS, 7-9 FGM

Bradley Beal: 42 PTS

Isaiah Thomas: 20 PTS (season-high) pic.twitter.com/wV8g15IAKh — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2019

Washington Wizards lost the game but Isaiah Thomas scored a season-high 20 points during the match. He also recorded five rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Thomas is currently having his best season in the NBA since his stellar season in 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics. Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists per game in 2019-20 shooting almost 45 per cent from the field. But despite his good form, the Wizards have been underwhelming this campaign sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference with six wins and 13 losses.

Wizards vs Magic: Post-match comments

🎥 From the locker room, Bradley Beal, Isaiah Thomas, and Rui Hachimura after tonight's game against Orlando.#WizMagic | #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/4c1HBIJtJ7 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 4, 2019

