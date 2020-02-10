The Debate
Ja Morant Notches First Career Triple-double During Grizzlies' 106-99 Win Over Wizards

Basketball News

Ja Morant was on fine form on Sunday night as he dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Morant completed his first career triple-double against Wizards.

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies came out on top at the Capital One Arena beating Washington Wizards 106-99. Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant was on fine form on Sunday night (Monday IST) as he dropped 27 points (game-high) on Wizards. The 20-year-old also registered 10 each of rebounds and assists to complete his first career triple-double.

Also Read | Dwight Howard, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine Set To Feature In NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Ja Morant triple-double: Career first in dominating fashion

Also Read | Zion Williamson Or Ja Morant? Anonymous Western Conference Team's NBA GM Takes His Pick

Grizzlies vs Wizards highlights 

The No. 2 pick in 2019 NBA Draft, Ja Morant had been starring for the Grizzlies despite his side struggling for consistency this season. The 19-year-old was once again in fine form on Sunday night (Monday IST), to help his side pull off an impressive result over Wizards. 

Despite falling behind 30-18 at the end of Q1, Grizzlies came back strong for an impressive win against the Wizards. Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson scored 16 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal starred for the Wizards with 26 points and 11 rebounds. 

Also Read | Dwyane Wade Heaps Praise On Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant And Co

Morant is also the first rookie in the league this season to register a triple-double. Morant is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7 assists. With the No.1 pick in the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson missing over half of the season with an injury, Morant looks to be the favourite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Memphis Grizzlies remain eighth in Western Conference standings after the impressive win but have improved to a 27-26 (win-loss) record. Memphis will play Portland Trail Blazers next on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Meanwhile, Wizards, who dropped to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, will play Chicago Bulls next.

Also Read | Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Alley-oop Dunk In Grizzlies' 4-point Win

Published:
COMMENT
