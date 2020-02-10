Ja Morant Notches First Career Triple-double During Grizzlies' 106-99 Win Over Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies came out on top at the Capital One Arena beating Washington Wizards 106-99. Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant was on fine form on Sunday night (Monday IST) as he dropped 27 points (game-high) on Wizards. The 20-year-old also registered 10 each of rebounds and assists to complete his first career triple-double.

Ja Morant triple-double: Career first in dominating fashion

Ja Morant notches his 1st career triple-double with 27 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/7SALL5aCnO — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020

Grizzlies vs Wizards highlights

The No. 2 pick in 2019 NBA Draft, Ja Morant had been starring for the Grizzlies despite his side struggling for consistency this season. The 19-year-old was once again in fine form on Sunday night (Monday IST), to help his side pull off an impressive result over Wizards.

Despite falling behind 30-18 at the end of Q1, Grizzlies came back strong for an impressive win against the Wizards. Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson scored 16 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal starred for the Wizards with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Morant is also the first rookie in the league this season to register a triple-double. Morant is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7 assists. With the No.1 pick in the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson missing over half of the season with an injury, Morant looks to be the favourite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

More context on Ja Morant's triple-double vs the Wizards:



2nd rookie in Grizzlies history with a triple-double, joining Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1997).



3rd most points in a triple-double in Grizzlies history.



1st rookie this season with a triple-double (27 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast). pic.twitter.com/OJxHsV66u9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies remain eighth in Western Conference standings after the impressive win but have improved to a 27-26 (win-loss) record. Memphis will play Portland Trail Blazers next on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Meanwhile, Wizards, who dropped to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, will play Chicago Bulls next.

Just got done watching the Grizzlies/Wizards game and I don't know what else can be said about Ja Morant. You don't see rookies, especially rookie PGs, doing this much to positively affect winning. Deserved the triple-double but his determination and energy are crazy. Born leader — Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) February 10, 2020

