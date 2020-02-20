Ja Morant Was Not Happy With Andre Iguodala's Decision To Not Play With The Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant exchanged tweets with Andre Iguodala and Dillon Brooks before the NBA trade deadline. Both Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks did not appreciate Andre Iguodala intentionally sitting out of the Grizzlies games. They wanted him to be traded. In a recent interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Ja Morant opened up about his fight with Andre Iguodala, who is now a part of the Miami Heat.

NBA 2019-20: Ja Morant opens up about his fight with Andre Iguodala

✅ Harden

✅ Curry

✅ Iguodala @JaMorant tells @Rachel__Nichols about his beef with Iggy and why he isn't backing down from anyone as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/8muhjdFdhN — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2020

In the interview, Ja Morant stated that he respects Andre Iguodala as a person and a veteran player. However, Ja Morant was not happy with how Andre Iguodala handled the situation on national television. The 20-year-old rookie believes that Andre Iguodala could have handled the situation in a different way. Towards the end, Ja Morant also added that the entire situation is in the past and they need to focus on their team and move on.

In a post-game interview, Andre Iguodala also spoke about Ja Morant and the Grizzlies team. Iguodala stated that both Morant and Brooks are great players and have played well this season. He even named Morant as his Rookie of the Year. Though the Grizzlies are comprised of a young roster, they have played well and are ranked 8th in the Western Conference with a 28-26 win-loss record. Ja Morant is currently averaging at 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 29 minutes. Morant is also in contention for the NBA 2019-20 Rookie of the Year award.

