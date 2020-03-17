Ja Morant Posts TikTok Video With His Grizzlies Jersey On As He 'misses' The NBA Season

After Utah Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA suspended its ongoing 2019-20 season. As a result, MLB, NHL. MLS and NCAA also cancelled or postponed their seasons. People have been advised to stay at home and practice social distancing, which included NBA players who now have ample free time on their hand. Many players like Ja Morant and Trae Young have taken to social media after the NBA suspension, expressing how much they miss the game.

Also read | LeBron James thinks 'sky is the limit' for star rookie Ja Morant

NBA suspension: Ja Morant expresses how much he misses the NBA by making TikTok videos

Ja Morant is really, really bored this NBA offseason. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KQ1CzpcWjF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2020

NBA suspension: Ja Morant did pregame introductions wearing his uniform at home

Though it has been less than a week after the NBA suspension, Memphis Grizzlies star rookie Ja Morant made sure everyone knows how much he misses NBA. On his TikTok account, the player posted a video of himself doing pregame introductions, in full uniform from his home. Ja Morant added a text saying 'when you missing the season' to his video.

Also read | Ja Morant was not happy with Andre Iguodala's decision to not play with the Grizzlies

NBA players with cornavirus: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood test positive for the virus

NBA players with coronavirus? In case you missed it, after Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive on last Wednesday, his teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive a day later. As of now, Gobert, Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood are the three NBA players with coronavirus. The Pistons played against the Jazz, which could be the reason why Wood was infected.

Also read | Andre Iguodala picks former Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant as his 'NBA Rookie of the Year'

NBA suspension: When will NBA return?

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

Also read | When will NBA return? Return could be pushed forward between June-August post Coronavirus pandemic