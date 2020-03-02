The Debate
LeBron James Thinks 'sky Is The Limit' For Star Rookie Ja Morant

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: In a postgame interview with ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was all praise for the young Ja Morant. He complimented his gameplay.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies star rookie Ja Morant faced LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday (Sunday IST). Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in a 105-88 blowout victory. In a postgame interview with ESPN, LeBron James was all praise for the young Ja Morant. He complimented his gameplay.

Also read | LeBron James comes out on top in showdown with Zion Williamson, duo embrace after game

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James believes that Ja Morant is a special player

During the interview, James said that Ja Morant is ‘super special’. LeBron James believes that Memphis Grizzlies have gotten a great one, and he knew it when they played them in LA. James knows that Morant has a lot of potentials and the sky is the limit for the 20-year-old. Ja Morant outscored LeBron James during the game by scoring 27 points while shooting 62.5% from the field, 66.7% from the three-point range and 75% from the free-throw line. James was limited to 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Also read | LeBron James responds to Zion Williamson's monster dunk with a 34-foot 3-pointer: WATCH

Ja Morant also spoke about LeBron James in a post-game interview, calling the 35-year-old someone he looks up to. According to Morant, James is someone everyone is aware of. He is one of a kind. Ja Morant also added that LeBron James was one of a kind and there can never be another King James in the NBA.

Also read | Ja Morant stats: Morant notches first career triple-double during Grizzlies' 106-99 win over Wizards

NBA 2019-20: Grizzlies vs Lakers highlights

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Ja Morant gift each other signed jerseys

Also read | Ja Morant stats: Dwyane Wade heaps praise on Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Co

