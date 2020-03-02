LeBron James Thinks 'sky Is The Limit' For Star Rookie Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies star rookie Ja Morant faced LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday (Sunday IST). Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in a 105-88 blowout victory. In a postgame interview with ESPN, LeBron James was all praise for the young Ja Morant. He complimented his gameplay.
Also read | LeBron James comes out on top in showdown with Zion Williamson, duo embrace after game
LeBron knows that Ja is unique 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4PR7aKd0FP— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2020
During the interview, James said that Ja Morant is ‘super special’. LeBron James believes that Memphis Grizzlies have gotten a great one, and he knew it when they played them in LA. James knows that Morant has a lot of potentials and the sky is the limit for the 20-year-old. Ja Morant outscored LeBron James during the game by scoring 27 points while shooting 62.5% from the field, 66.7% from the three-point range and 75% from the free-throw line. James was limited to 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Also read | LeBron James responds to Zion Williamson's monster dunk with a 34-foot 3-pointer: WATCH
Ja Morant also spoke about LeBron James in a post-game interview, calling the 35-year-old someone he looks up to. According to Morant, James is someone everyone is aware of. He is one of a kind. Ja Morant also added that LeBron James was one of a kind and there can never be another King James in the NBA.
Also read | Ja Morant stats: Morant notches first career triple-double during Grizzlies' 106-99 win over Wizards
LeBron gifted Ja with an autographed jersey with a message on it. Much respect from the King 💯— Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) March 1, 2020
Ja Morant’s jersey is draped over a chair next to LeBron’s locker. LeBron sent his jersey to the Grizzlies locker room for Morant. “I didn’t know he was returning the favor,” LeBron said, “but it’s pretty cool.”— Bill Oram (@billoram) March 1, 2020
Also read | Ja Morant stats: Dwyane Wade heaps praise on Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Co