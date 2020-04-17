NBA Players, Owners Highly Optimistic About Completing The 2019-20 Season: Report

The NBA has been considering various ways to complete the currently suspended 2019-20 season. While there have been reports about the league discussing methods like holding the games at a neutral location and voting to select a 2020 NBA champion, the NBA was also said to be pessimistic about the league's return. The season was suspended on March 11 after Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

NBA is now optimistic about the NBA season completion amid coronavirus pandemic

According to recent reports, while no official announcement has been made, there is increasing optimism about the league being able to return during the coronavirus crisis. NBA owners and players reportedly believe that they might be able to crown a champion. The Athletic reported that there is 'optimism abounds' among NBA owners, players, agents and league office that they will be able to complete this season and crown a champion.

NBA season completion to be done with fans after NBA hiatus ends

While there is growing optimism, the games will reportedly still be conducted without any audience. The league has also asked for a 25-day window for the players to get back in shape before the resume the season in any way. This will include individual workouts of the players along with team training camps. The regular season can resume in July, with the finals in October.

NBA season completion most likely without fans

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

League patient regarding NBA return due to coronavirus in US

Reports also stated that given the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is ready to be flexible regarding the season. People are on board with whatever makes it easier for everyone to complete the season. Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that the league will most likely start discussing the NBA return only after May 1. The NBA was supposed to begin with the postseason this week, with the NBA Finals starting in June.

