Steph Curry Return: Warriors Star Practices With G League Side In Bid To Regain Fitness

Basketball News

Steph Curry Return: The Warriors star could make his NBA return this week after he had a successful practice session with Warriors' G League side Santa Cruz.

Steph Curry return

Stephen Curry was expected to return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday night (Monday IST) against Washington Wizards. However, his much-awaited return was delayed after he failed to complete the required number for scrimmages, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. On Monday, Warriors released a statement which noted Steph Curry and Alen Smailagic were assigned to the Warriors G League affiliate side in Santa Cruz. 

Also Read | Steph Curry return: Steph Curry Practice, Shoots Back-to-back Threes

Steph Curry return: Steph Curry practice session with Santa Cruz

Several publications in the US reported that Stephen Curry practised with his temporary teammates inside the Kaiser Permanente Arena. Stephen Curry reportedly even participated in a five-on-five scrimmage over three quarters with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Several players at Santa Cruz even stated that Stephen Curry was in immaculate condition as his NBA return seems closer than ever.

Also Read | Steph Curry return: Stephen Curry's Surprise Was Evident As Bradley Beal Drops 22 Points During Q1 Vs Warriors

Steph Curry return imminent? Watch Steph Curry practice session with Santa Cruz

Steph Curry return: Recalled early from G League side

Golden State Warriors subsequently released a statement to recall Stephen Curry from Santa Cruz, after he impressed with his short practice session. 

Also Read | Steph Curry return: Steve Kerr Casts Fresh Doubts Over Star's Return Against Wizards

When will Steph Curry return? Steph Curry injury update

Stephen Curry broke his left hand on October 30. After undergoing two successful surgeries, it was estimated that he could be back in the NBA by early March. Although he was recalled by the Warriors, the game against Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) might come too soon for Stephen Curry.

The 31-year-old might require another session with his teammates. If all goes according to plan, Stephen Curry could make his Warriors return when his side host defending NBA champs Toronto Raptors on Thursday night (Friday IST). Warriors have so far not provided an exact Steph Curry return date. 

Also Read | Steph Curry return: Steph Curry Practice Session Goes Viral After He Drills Back-to-back 12 Shots 

(Image Credits: Santa Cruz Warriors Official Twitter Page)

