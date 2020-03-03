Steph Curry Return: Warriors Star Practices With G League Side In Bid To Regain Fitness

Stephen Curry was expected to return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday night (Monday IST) against Washington Wizards. However, his much-awaited return was delayed after he failed to complete the required number for scrimmages, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. On Monday, Warriors released a statement which noted Steph Curry and Alen Smailagic were assigned to the Warriors G League affiliate side in Santa Cruz.

The Warriors have assigned guard Stephen Curry and forward Alen Smailagić to the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Curry, who has been out since suffering a broken left hand on October 30, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today.

Steph Curry return: Steph Curry practice session with Santa Cruz

Several publications in the US reported that Stephen Curry practised with his temporary teammates inside the Kaiser Permanente Arena. Stephen Curry reportedly even participated in a five-on-five scrimmage over three quarters with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Several players at Santa Cruz even stated that Stephen Curry was in immaculate condition as his NBA return seems closer than ever.

Steph Curry return imminent? Watch Steph Curry practice session with Santa Cruz

Steph Curry return: Recalled early from G League side

Golden State Warriors subsequently released a statement to recall Stephen Curry from Santa Cruz, after he impressed with his short practice session.

The Warriors have recalled Stephen Curry from Santa Cruz:

When will Steph Curry return? Steph Curry injury update

Stephen Curry broke his left hand on October 30. After undergoing two successful surgeries, it was estimated that he could be back in the NBA by early March. Although he was recalled by the Warriors, the game against Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) might come too soon for Stephen Curry.

The 31-year-old might require another session with his teammates. If all goes according to plan, Stephen Curry could make his Warriors return when his side host defending NBA champs Toronto Raptors on Thursday night (Friday IST). Warriors have so far not provided an exact Steph Curry return date.

