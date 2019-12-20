Jamal Crawford Baffled By NBA Teams' Decision To Not Sign Him

Jamal Crawford is 39 but the former Pheonix Suns star still wants to play in the NBA. Crawford has been playing in the NBA for the last 19 years but has no desire to call time on his career yet.

Can Jamal Crawford be the Carmelo Anthony for the 76ers?

Jamal Crawford played 64 games last season for the Pheonix Suns. He averaged 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Since leaving the Suns at end of the campaign, Crawford has been a free agent. Although there were rumours that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakes were interested in the 39-year-old, he hasn't been snapped up by any franchise yet.

Jamal Crawford not done with the NBA

Speaking to SiriusXM, Crawford believes that he still has a lot to offer in the NBA. Crawford admitted that he is surprised why he hasn't been signed by any franchise yet. He further insisted that he's not done yet with the NBA and that he has the right attitude and the character to help any franchise in the league. Crawford is ready to wait for the NBA trade deadline to end to make a decision. The NBA trade deadline is February 2020.

After the Portland Trail Blazers snapped up Carmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford is one of the top remaining free-agents in the NBA along with 34-year-old J.R Smith. Many experts believe the former Phoenix Suns star can have a similar impact like Carmelo Anthony if picked up by the right franchise. He has been repeatedly linked to the Lakers, Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jamal Crawford's NBA Career

Jamal Crawford started his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls before playing for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers among other sides. He has won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times. Jamal Crawford has recorded more than 20,000 points in his career with an average of 14.6 points per game.

