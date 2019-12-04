NBA Trade Rumours: Jamal Crawford Likely To Make Dramatic Return With The Bucks Or Raptors

While the whole world is talking about Carmelo Anthony’s fairytale comeback, 39-year-old Jamal Crawford has yet to find a team in the current NBA season after playing 64 games with the Phoenix Suns last season. While Crawford can still score points from the bench, the teams feel that his defensive shortcomings overshadow his value. Crawford has a total of 19,414 career points. When he was at the peak of his career, he was seen as the quickest player in the league. Apart from scoring points on the court, he holds the distinction of scoring 50 points in a game with four different franchises. Speaking to a leading US media house, Crawford had said that it was alarming that there are so many guys out there with loads of talent but no one is drafting them for the game. In a report published by Heavy.com, Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks were inquiring about the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, but it said that the talks are currently stalled from both the teams.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jamal Crawford stats

Jamal Crawford career stats are not that bad either. He averages 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per contest. He last stepped foot on the court for the Phoenix Suns against Dallas Mavericks last season. The 39-year old scored 51 points, had 5 rebounds and 5 assists but the Suns lost the game 109-120. It will be interesting to see if any team gives another chance to the 39-year-old veteran.

NBA Trade Rumours: Bucks and Raptors record in 2019-20 NBA season

Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting at the first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings with a 17-3 win/loss record. The team is led by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and are currently on an 11-game winning streak. The Toronto Raptors, who are the defending NBA Champions, are sitting at the second place in the standings and currently hold a 15-4 win/loss record.

