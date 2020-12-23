NBA Trade Rumours: Denver Nuggets Not Interested In Swapping Jamal Murray For James Harden

Denver Nuggets have reportedly walked out of trade discussions for disgruntled All-Star James Harden. The 31-year-old wants out of Houston as he looks to join a 'team competing for the NBA championship' as he enters the later years of his career. While the Rockets have held discussions with a host of clubs for a James Harden trade, but the move is yet to materialise wit Nuggets the latest to pull out of talks.

Denver Nuggets opt against Jamal Murray trade for James Harden

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Denver Nuggets reportedly held talks with Houston Rockets for a possible James Harden trade. The Nuggets certainly have the trade capital to make a deal with their young and promising roster headlined by the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and boast of significant future first-round draft picks. According to Denver Post, the Rockets interest is firmly centered around Michael Porter Jr, with the inclusion of Gary Harris or Will Barton, if not both, to match salaries. However, that would leave Denver extremely thin on the wings.

The Denver Nuggets are not interested in trading Jamal Murray in a potential James Harden deal, per @msinger pic.twitter.com/XdRxSdAKCG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 22, 2020

The report also mentions that a possibility of Jamal Murray trade to the Rockets was not discussed as the Nuggets view him as the cornerstone of the franchise. The 23-year-old, who was the No.7 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, was offered a max contract extension last summer, and bags approximately $27 million a season. However, it is believed that a Harden to Nuggets trade will disrupt the unselfish ethos that has been built over the years at Denver. As the Harden rumors continue to swirl around in the media, time is running out for 'The Beard' to find his new home.

The 31-year-old has two guaranteed years left on his current deal and reportedly rejected a $50 million extension from the Rockets. Harden prefers a reunion with Kevin Durant, but the Brooklyn Nets have distanced themselves from the rumours. Furthermore, Rockets are seeking an All-Star level player, in addition to other young assets, be it prospects or draft picks for Harden, leaving only a handful of options for the Beard to choose from. The Philadelphia 76ers remain the only viable prospect left, with a swap involving Ben Simmons, but their president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has categorically denied those claims.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)