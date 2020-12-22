NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat NOT Interesting In James Harden Trade After Cursory Talks

James Harden is running against the clock to secure a move away from Houston Rockets and his options seem to run out as each day passes. The former MVP is yet to reach the NBA Finals during his stay with the Rockets and the 31-year-old wants out as he enters the final years of his stellar career. 'The Beard' wants to join a championship contender, with Miami Heat one of the options considered by the out of sorts Rockets star.

Harden to Miami off? Heat pull out of James Harden trade talk

According to reports from ESPN, Miami Heat have pulled out of talks for James Harden. Heat were reportedly pushing hard to acquire disgruntled Houston Rockets superstar but have ended their interest after cursory talks. The former MVP was aware of Heat’s interest in his services, but the move has so far failed to materialise according to NBA trade rumors. The Miami Heat have some young players on their roster including the likes of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, among others, plus some veteran players on the final years of their contracts who could have been used to facilitate the trade.

Per source, Heat no longer are engaging Rockets when it comes to Harden. Was told conversation never was more than cursory, but that, of course, always is a matter of perspective. Heat made clear on eve of 2018-19 season they were out of Jimmy Butler talks for that season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 21, 2020

However, the Rockets were keen on significant draft assets in a potential Harden Heat deal and Miami currently can offer only their 2027 first-round pick in a trade which ultimately meant that the swap did not materialise. Harden has long requested a trade away from the Rockets and Houston have held talks with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, among others. The 31-year-old recently created a storm when he opted to miss Rockets training while being spotted with friend rapper Lil baby partying in Las Vegas and Atlanta.

The Beard has a preference to join the Nets and reunite with former OKC Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, while play alongside Kyrie Irving. Harden reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from the Rockets that would have paid him $50 million per year and has two guaranteed years left on his current deal. The 76ers have also been mentioned extensively in the James harden trade rumours, with a sap involving star man Ben Simmons. However, Daryl Morey who left his role as Rockets GM to become Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations has categorically denied trading Simmons, calling him an important part of the 76ers setup and is key to their future.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)