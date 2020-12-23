James Harden, Rockets Teammates Experience Rising Tension After 2020-21 Season Begins

In an increasing quantity since Russell Westbrook's trade to the Washington Wizards, the NBA world has focused on James Harden's apparent exit from the Houston Rockets. While the 31-year-old has reportedly asked for a trade, the team was unable to finalize a deal. Harden — who arrived later for camp — started his 2020-21 campaign surrounded by rumours.

James Harden throws ball at teammate amid rising tension?

While the team begins the season with uncertainty clouding the franchise's future, reports hint at rising tensions among Harden's teammates.

Harden had verbal confrontations with teammates in practice, yesterday/Sunday and threw a basketball at a teammate;



“Harden and rookie Jae’Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday’s practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate’s direction.”



Did James Harden fight with Rockets teammates?

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, pressure is already getting to the team. With Harden looking to play for a title contender, tension has increased around the team recently. This includes everyone keeping an eye on the Rockets and their every move — especially revolving around Harden.

Harden has also been under fire for reporting late to the camp. The 2018 NBA MVP was spotted partying at a strip club, a video of which was shared on the internet. His role as a leader has been questioned, as fans are convinced that his attitude will never win him a title. To make matters worse, fans noticed Harden having put on weight during the preseason games, once again calling out the All-Star guard.

As per The Athletic, Harden and teammates have gotten into "multiple verbal confrontations" during practice on Sunday and Monday. One incident hints at a heated altercation between Harden and rookie Jae'Sean Tate, where the former apparently threw a basketball in Tate's direction.

Harden has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks — making them his preferred destinations. However, no deal materialized, leave Harden — who is bound by contract — to start with the Rockets.

UPDATE: The Miami Heat are no longer engaging the Houston Rockets on a James Harden trade, per @IraHeatBeat pic.twitter.com/t6S6ZdoMUV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 21, 2020

He was also apparently unphazed by the Wall-Westbrook trade. The eight-time NBA All-Star appeared in two preseason games, averaging 16 points, 6.5 assists while playing 24.2 minutes per game. Contrary to the above reports, some sources spoke about Harden being encouraging and engaging with his teammates.

James Harden contract details

As per Spotrac, Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. He was offered a two-year extension worth $103 million, which he reportedly declined before requesting a trade. He will be earning $42,782,880 per annum.

