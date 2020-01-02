James Harden Unfazed By Aggressive Double Teams, Claims He Must Be Doing 'something Right'

James Harden has enjoyed a decent run in the NBA this season with Houston Rockets. The Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference table behind LA Clippers and remain in contention for a playoff spot this season. Harden, who was voted as NBA MVP in 2018, has been subjected to aggressive defensive tactics from teams across the league this season but he remains unfazed.

Also Read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT

Walk down memory lane with this ultimate throwback of Rockets star - James Harden

Happy New Year! 🎉



Welcome in 2020 by watching the best of James Harden over the past 🔟 years!



Stepbacks, crossovers, BIG JAMS and so much more from The Beard 🚀 pic.twitter.com/t3Zhq52ZOi — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 1, 2020

Also Read | LAC vs DET Dream11 NBA prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details

James Harden not frustrated by aggressive double teams

Double teams are a sign of respect to James Harden 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fi5LUzybeo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 1, 2020

James Harden has been a constant source of threat for NBA defenders across the league due to his phenomenal display on the court. Due to his red-hot form for the Rockets,‘The Beard’ has been marked by a two-man defence in most of the NBA games this season. Despite that, James Harden is averaging a whopping 38.3 points per game (first in the league), 5.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. Whenever the ultra-aggressive double-team arrives, the former OKC Thunder quickly finds the open man to complete the shot. The Rockets currently boast a 23-11 record for fourth in the West.

Also Read | Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the NBA is a 'copycat' league

Also Read | Basketball players condol to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

Houston Rockets' James Harden ends the decade on a massive high

.@JHarden13 finishes 2019 as the highest scoring player of the decade! pic.twitter.com/o7aZrc3wee — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant scoring 60 points for Lakers on farewell recalled as NBA's moment of 2010s