James Harden Unfazed By Aggressive Double Teams, Claims He Must Be Doing 'something Right'

Basketball News

Houston Rockets star James Harden revealed that he remains unfazed by the aggressive double team defence tactics that opponents have used against him.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Harden

James Harden has enjoyed a decent run in the NBA this season with Houston Rockets. The Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference table behind LA Clippers and remain in contention for a playoff spot this season. Harden, who was voted as NBA MVP in 2018, has been subjected to aggressive defensive tactics from teams across the league this season but he remains unfazed.

Walk down memory lane with this ultimate throwback of Rockets star - James Harden

James Harden not frustrated by aggressive double teams

James Harden has been a constant source of threat for NBA defenders across the league due to his phenomenal display on the court. Due to his red-hot form for the Rockets,‘The Beard’ has been marked by a two-man defence in most of the NBA games this season. Despite that, James Harden is averaging a whopping 38.3 points per game (first in the league), 5.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. Whenever the ultra-aggressive double-team arrives, the former OKC Thunder quickly finds the open man to complete the shot. The Rockets currently boast a 23-11 record for fourth in the West. 

Houston Rockets' James Harden ends the decade on a massive high

Published:
