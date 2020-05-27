James Harden's Remarkable Weight Loss During NBA Lockdown Period Leaves Fans Stunned

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have formed a strong partnership for the Houston Rockets during the ongoing 2019-20 season. The 2018 NBA MVP has led the Rockets to the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings and the Rockets were also in contention for a playoffs spot before the league was suspended in March. Like the rest of the United States, James Harden was also forced to self-isolate away from his teammates and train indoors in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in Houston. However, earlier this week, pictures of James Harden new look emerged on social media sending Rockets fans into a frenzy. Here is a look at the shocking James Harden weight loss transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA shutdown has seemingly kept James Harden busy. The Houston Rockets superstar has been working hard behind the scenes in order to return with a bang if and when the season resumes. In a recent interview with The Athletic, James Harden revealed, “I’ve been doing a lot of cardio. I’ve got treadmills in my houses, weights, and all that good stuff. It really hasn’t affected me like it’s affected a lot of other players.” The secret behind James Harden weight loss, he admitted, is his preference for cardio drills and high-intensity workouts. The report further adds that James prefers to workout two or three times a day. He also likes to combine various different training regimes in order to push his limits and break outside his comfort zone.

The secret behind James Harden weight loss is, by Harden's own admission, the tailored 'James Harden training routine'. While working out, the eight-time NBA All-Star stated that he prefers to concentrate on his body balance, stability and body control. In addition to that, James Harden weight loss is also boosted by yoga and pool workouts.

