James Harden Wishes Russell Westbook On Birthday While Rockets Trade Rumours Continue

Russell Westbrook celebrated his 32nd birthday as trade rumours surround the guard and Houston Rockets. As per The Atheltic's and The Stadium's Shams Charania, Westbrook wants to part ways with the team, and has demanded a trade. Recently, Stephen A Smith also commented on the Rockets situation, stating that both stars do not want to play together anymore.

Russell Westbrook birthday: James Harden wishes teammate on IG

While reports speak of Westbrook departing from Houston before the 2020-21 season begins, James Harden took to Instagram to wish Westbrook on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Bro!!! As solid as they come. More Life Turk," Harden wrote. The 31-year-old also added a casual photo of them together, which focuses on a smiling Westbrook.

"I'm telling you what I have heard: they don't want to play with each other any more. Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/qI95isyytL — First Take (@FirstTake) November 12, 2020

On First Take on Thursday, Smith spoke about both Westbrook and Harden not wanting to play together anymore. "Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook". He explained that while both have been the best scorers this season, Westbrook had to take a step back with Harden present and might not be okay with that anymore.

Reports also spoke about Harden, stating how he is locked-in for the 2020-21 season with the Rockets. Both Harden and Westbrook were also apparently speaking to the team, discussing and expressing concern about their immediate plans.

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN — Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020

As of now, Westbrook has been linked with the LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. While all teams could benefit from having a consistent scorer like Westbrook on their roster, the deal might be most ideal. Westbrook might not go well with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA, while the Knicks are also linked to Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet. While the Hornets could absorb Westbrook's contract, reports add that they also want to aim for their clean cap sheet next season.

I'm told there is a bit of divide in Charlotte on Russell Westbrook. Some see him, with a few other additions, as enough to get the Hornets into playoff contention again the East. Others see the best path forward to keep a clean cap sheet after this season. https://t.co/D68bAIUpIq — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 12, 2020

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram – @jharden13)