Rajasthan Royals Recreate Michael Jordan's The Last Dance Meme In 'Halla Bol' Theme Song

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has mesmerised fans across the globe, providing unprecedented insight into the Chicago Bulls' 1997/98 NBA season. While The Last Dance mostly adhered to a serious tone, many fans on social media have roasted the ESPN-Netflix docu-series for meme-worthy content. While the final episode of the Michael Jordan lived up to its hype, the episode had something in for the meme lovers as well. The Bulls legend could be seen animatedly jamming to a Kenny Lattimore original song, which spurred a meme fest on social media.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Jamming Out To Music Becomes Latest Big Meme To Come From The Last Dance

IPL: Rajasthan Royals follow Premier League giants Arsenal; join Michael Jordan's The Last Dance meme fest

2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals joined in on The Last Dance meme fest and shared a short snippet of what Michael Jordan was hearing to in the Bulls team bus. Rajasthan Royals cheekily welcomed the NBA legend on board and claimed that Michael Jordan was jamming to their team song 'Halla Bol'. The Rajasthan Royals video comes days after Premier League giants Arsenal uploaded a similar video on their social media platforms. In that video, Michael Jordan could be seen enjoying the Arsenal theme song.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Talks About Epic Sledge To Frustrated Mitchell Johnson During IPL Game

🎧 So 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 is what Michael was jamming to...#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/4gpA13VMJ3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2020

IPL suspended: Rajasthan Royals star Archer labels KL Rahul as the toughest batsman in T20 cricket

The coronavirus pandemic has abruptly halted the IPL season, with the current season indefinitely suspended in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Many of the Rajasthan Royals stars have been forced to stay indoors amidst the India lockdown and the inaugural IPL champions have started a new 'Rajasthan Royals' podcast to keep their fans entertained. Rajasthan Royals players feature in the podcast and talk about various aspects of their game.

England pacer Jofra Archer, in a chat with Ish Sodhi, spoke about toughest batsmen he has come across in T20 cricket. Archer named KXIP captain KL Rahul as the toughest batsman he bowled to and claimed that the opener had got to him a couple of times. Archer would hope to set the record straight when he faces off against the Rahul in the IPL but will to have to see when the cash-rich tournament can resume.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Invokes Funny Memes On Twitter For Praising Boris Johnson's Speech

Also Read: Ben Stokes Reveals Motivating Diet And Workout Plan During 6th Week Of Quarantine