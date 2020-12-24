Russell Westbrook Becomes First Wizards Player To Debut With Triple-double Despite Loss

Russell Westbrook is on his way to make a mark in Washington, debuting with a triple-double against the Phileadelphia 76ers. His remarkable performance was welcomed by Washington Wizards fans despite their 107-113 loss. Highlighted by his step-back jumper over Ben Simmons, Westbrook is now the only Wizards player to debut with a triple-double for the team.

Westbrook triple-double during debut a first for Wizards history

Russ posts a triple-double in his Wizards debut



Only took Brodie three quarters to do it 😤 pic.twitter.com/6UuMeY9Cxm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

Westbrook made history his first night with the Wizards, scoring a triple double in three quarters. The 32-year-old guard posted 21 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists for the team, shooting 40.9% from the field. While he shot inefficiently from the field (9-of-22), Westbrook and Bradley Beal's performances have opened up an hopeful scenario for the Wizards.

Per reports, this is Westbrook's 147th career triple-double. With Oscar Robertson leading the record with 181 triple-doubles, Westbrook might soon be leading the list. Over the last three seasons, Westbrook averaged 33.7 triple-doubles.

That didn't take long.



Russell Westbrook is the first player in franchise history with a triple double in his debut!#WizSixers | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/xbrTgJi7nS — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 24, 2020

NBA score: Washington Wizards vs 76ers highlights

Joel Embiid led the 76ers to their 113-107 victory, extending the team's record of not losing at home since December 20, 2019. However, Westbrook and Beal were impressive together, providing a nail-biting encounter. "Not good enough. I'm kind of disappointed in myself," Westbrook said, disappointed with his own performance.

Russ got Ben Simmons 😳 pic.twitter.com/AuyYrLpJfN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

Embiid had five straight possesions during the fourth quarter, effectively overcoming their 83-73 deficit. His layup with just over a minute left put the 76ers up by two points, sealing their victory despite the Wizards' attempt at a comeback. "I don't think anybody can stop me, especially with the mentality I have this year," Embiid said, giving Doc Rivers his first victory as the team's coach.

Bradley Beal points: 31 PTS, 2 REBS, 3 ASTS

Joel Embiid points: 29 PTS, 14 REBS, 2 ASTS

Russell Westbrook points: 21 PTS, 11 REBS, 15 ASTS

Ben Simmons points: 16 PTS, 9 REBS, 7 ASTS

Davis Bertans points: 14 PTS, 3 REBS, 1 AST

Seth Curry points: 13 PTS, 4 ASTS

Furkan Korkmaz points: 11 PTS, 1 REB

Tobias Harris points: 10 PTS, 8 REBS

Thomas Bryant points: 10 PTS, 5 REBS

Shake Milton points: 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 ASTS

(Image credits: AP)