Last Updated:

Russell Westbrook Becomes First Wizards Player To Debut With Triple-double Despite Loss

After the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers game, Russell Westbrook is the only Wizards player to debut with a triple-double for the team.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is on his way to make a mark in Washington, debuting with a triple-double against the Phileadelphia 76ers. His remarkable performance was welcomed by Washington Wizards fans despite their 107-113 loss. Highlighted by his step-back jumper over Ben Simmons, Westbrook is now the only Wizards player to debut with a triple-double for the team. 

Also read | Russell Westbrook left Rockets after getting sick of James Harden's "tardiness"?

Westbrook triple-double during debut a first for Wizards history

Westbrook made history his first night with the Wizards, scoring a triple double in three quarters. The 32-year-old guard posted 21 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists for the team, shooting 40.9% from the field. While he shot inefficiently from the field (9-of-22), Westbrook and Bradley Beal's performances have opened up an hopeful scenario for the Wizards. 

Per reports, this is Westbrook's 147th career triple-double. With Oscar Robertson leading the record with 181 triple-doubles, Westbrook might soon be leading the list. Over the last three seasons, Westbrook averaged 33.7 triple-doubles. 

Also read | LaMelo Ball goes scoreless off the bench during Hornets' NBA debut vs Cavaliers

NBA score: Washington Wizards vs 76ers highlights

Joel Embiid led the 76ers to their 113-107 victory, extending the team's record of not losing at home since December 20, 2019. However, Westbrook and Beal were impressive together, providing a nail-biting encounter. "Not good enough. I'm kind of disappointed in myself," Westbrook said, disappointed with his own performance. 

Embiid had five straight possesions during the fourth quarter, effectively overcoming their 83-73 deficit. His layup with just over a minute left put the 76ers up by two points, sealing their victory despite the Wizards' attempt at a comeback. "I don't think anybody can stop me, especially with the mentality I have this year," Embiid said, giving Doc Rivers his first victory as the team's coach. 

Also read | Embiid leads 76ers past Westbrook, Wizards 113-107 in opener: Wizards vs 76ers

  • Bradley Beal points: 31 PTS, 2 REBS, 3 ASTS
  • Joel Embiid points: 29 PTS, 14 REBS, 2 ASTS
  • Russell Westbrook points: 21 PTS, 11 REBS, 15 ASTS
  • Ben Simmons points: 16 PTS, 9 REBS, 7 ASTS
  • Davis Bertans points: 14 PTS, 3 REBS, 1 AST
  • Seth Curry points: 13 PTS, 4 ASTS
  • Furkan Korkmaz points: 11 PTS, 1 REB
  • Tobias Harris points: 10 PTS, 8 REBS
  • Thomas Bryant points: 10 PTS, 5 REBS
  • Shake Milton points: 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 ASTS

Also read | Former teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook exchange words after preseason game

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND