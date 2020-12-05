James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Prada Bag, $100K In Cash And High-end Watch For His Birthday

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden produced the ultimate assist for his friend and rapper Lil Baby, who turned 26 on Thursday, December 3. Harden gifted 'Lil Baby' a Prada duffel bag filled with actual honey bun pastries, along with a whopping $100,000 in cash. The bag also included a brand-new Richard Mille watch as Lil Baby took to Instagram to show off his pricey gifts from the eight-time NBA All-Star.

ALSO READ: LaVar Ball 'Proud' Father After LiAngelo Joins Lonzo, LaMelo In NBA With Pistons Deal

Lil Baby birthday: James Harden showers rapper with expensive gifts

While celebrating his 26th birthday on Thursday night, rapper Lil Baby took to Instagram to reveal the goodies - worth up to a staggering $600,000 - he received from Rockets superstar, James Harden. Upon showing off the Prada gift bag, honey bun pastries and the $100,000 in cash, the birthday boy said, "A Prada bag ‘cause he (Harden) proud of me [and] full of honey buns with a honey bun, you know what I’m saying?”

ALSO READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo Won't Be Retiring Unless He Wins A Medal, NBA Title; To Play Till 45

According to reports from TMZ, the designer bag itself might have cost around $300,000. The honey bun pastries were surrounded by a bundle of hundred dollar bills, referred to in the video as a “honey bun,” is reportedly slang for $100,000. Lil Baby then also flaunted a Richard Mille watch, reportedly worth around $200,000.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Harden's extravagant spending for Lil Baby's birthday. One wrote, "James Harden is the ultimate assist king. He must've spent at least over half a million on those gifts for Lil Baby." Another wrote, "Remind me to invite James Harden for my birthday party, please." A third added, "That is a seriously 'sweet' duffle bag. Sweets and expensive gifts"

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Returns To Miami Home After Being Spotted With Married NBA Sta]r Malik Beasley

NBA trade news: James Harden trade rumours

According to reports from The Athletic, James Harden handed in his trade request to leave the Houston Rockets last month. It is believed that the 31-year-old prefers a move to the Brooklyn Nets and has hopes of forming a 'super team' with Kyrie Irving and former teammate, Kevin Durant. However, unfortunately for Harden, he's not a free agent, so he can't force a move to the Nets at this time.

The Rockets offloaded Russell Westbrook earlier this week and it seems unlikely that they would allow Harden to leave as well with the NBA training camps for the new season less than a week away.

ALSO READ: Could LeBron James And Son Bronny Play In The NBA Together? This Major Rule Might Allow It

Image Credits - James Harden Instagram