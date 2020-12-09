James Harden Is Ready To Play For 76ers, Or Any Other Title Contender In The League

James Harden may be on his way out of the Houston Rockets, ready to play for another title contender. While trade rumours have been around for months, the Rockets disappointing exit from the postseason and Russell Westbrook's trade has made Harden's trade a more likely possibility. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently tweeted about a possible James Harden trade, stating that the star guard is open to playing in Philadelphia.

Also read | Warriors reportedly ‘made a call’ to Rockets over a potential James Harden trade

Is a James Harden to 76ers trade on the cards?

REPORT: James Harden has informed Houston he is open to a trade to Philadelphia, or other contending teams, via @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/pO9aGTUFXz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2020

As per ESPN, Harden has made it clear that he would like to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, or any other contender. The news comes hours after he was reported to have taken the COVID-19 test, which will allow him to return to train and play with the team. Before his test, Harden had been criticised for missing practice with the team, spending time at birthday parties and strip clubs.

"That's pretty much all I know," Silas said of Harden's test, adding that him getting tested is good for everyday. Before the 76ers, Harden has been linked to Brooklyn Nets. Harden apparently wanted to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant – who was reported to be not-so-keen on playing alongside Harden. With that trade not entirely possible, Harden is focusing on 76ers.

Also read | James Harden's mother confirms his trade request to Rockets, defends his behaviour on IG

Teams would be reluctant to give up the assets required to get a player of Harden’s caliber without confidence that he would be willing to remain long-term. Few contenders have ability to furnish Houston with the combination of assets that it’s seeking to consider dealing Harden. https://t.co/VQlSZCrUAa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

Also read | James Harden misses first Rockets team practice, fans calls out star being at strip club

76ers roster; Ben Simmons contract

Source: There is a growing belief in the Sixers FO that they won’t be able to land James Harden without including Ben Simmons.



But i’m told that Daryl Morey is working on something else significant and it would allow the Sixers to keep Ben and Joel. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 18, 2020

However, the Rockets and 76ers might have some trouble finalising a deal. While Harden would love to play for the team, the 76ers are apparently unwilling to break up Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Without Simmons, they might not have a trade. Currently, Simmions is starting his five-year, $169.5 million contract extension, while Embiid has three-years worth $94.7 million left.

To get Harden, the Sixers will have to let someone go. At this point, few teams have what the Rockets are looking for. Even though Harden wants a trade, he might not get one. The team is not hurried about trading the 31-year-old, wanting to find a proper replacement. While Harden's trade request was not yet confirmed, his mother had taken to Instagram to defend her son, confirmed his move in the process.

Also read | James Harden preferred John Wall over Russell Westbrook as Rockets made blockbuster trade

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)