James Harden's Mother Confirms His Trade Request To Rockets, Defends His Behaviour On IG

James Harden might be on his way out of the Houston Rockets soon. While the team wants to retain him, Harden is looking to play and win a title. He was reported to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets, playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. While the reports had not been confirmed, Harden's mother recently commented on an Instagram post, which seemingly confirmed Harden's trade request.

James Harden mother Monja Willis Instagram comment confirms his trade request?

James Harden's mom responding to criticism of him on Instagram. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/fMHmYiAA96 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 7, 2020

While on Instagram, Harden's mother called out everyone who were criticizing her son. She accused everyone of not knowing who he is, or what he is going through, stating that he only wants to do the best in his career, with the aim of winning an NBA title. She requested everyone to pay attention to that, adding that Harden has worked hard all these years, and only wants a chance to win a ring.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

His mother's lengthy message confirmed his trade request to the Nets. A few days ago, Harden was being called out for missing practise with the team, while being spotted at a strip club. Fans were upset with his ways, stating that his lifestyle is what prevents him from winning an NBA title. Other reports also added that as he has requested a trade, he refused to practise with the team.

Reading the tea leaves...it sounds like James Harden wants the Nets, but Kyrie Irving doesn’t want Harden. — Rick Kamla (@RickKamlaSports) November 16, 2020

Harden Rockets contract

Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. The team reportedly offered him a two-year extension of $103 million on his already-existing contract, which he has declined. Harden wants to play with a team that can bring him closer to a championship, which might not happen with the Rockets, who have already traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall. Some reports add that while the Rockets guard is eager to leave the team, Durant is not looking forward to playing with him.

