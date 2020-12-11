James Harden Open To Bucks, Heat Trade As Former MVP Weighs Options: Report

James Harden has returned to train with the Houston Rockets, but the eight-time NBA All-Star is weighing up his options as the start of the NBA season looms near. The 31-year-old has eyes set for a trade to Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers, as he aims to add an NBA championship ring to his honours. The Beard also has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations according to the latest reports by The Athletic.

Harden trade rumors: The Beard has Miami, Milwaukee amidst preferred clubs

According to The Athletic's report, James Harden is keen on moving to the Nets or the 76ers, but wouldn't pass on the chance for a trade to either Milwaukee or Miami. The Beard's main attraction behind a move to Brooklyn was reuniting with former teammate Kevin Durant, along with the opportunity to play alongside Kyrie Irving. The 76ers, on the other hand, remain keen on Harden but want to view their two young All-Stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, under new head coach Doc Rivers. The former Clippers coach has raved about both players and has privately made clear he wants the opportunity to have elevated success with both Simmons and Embiid, while president of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s new acquisitions such as veteran shooters Danny Green and Seth Curry and key reserve center Dwight Howard have added much-needed championship experience.

The Harden Bucks Trade would see the 31-year-old combine with Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could trade recently acquired star swingman Jrue Holiday. Holiday arrived from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade during NBA Draft week, parting with three first-round picks and two pick swaps. Bucks GM Jon Horst and his front office have built the team around Giannis, with Holiday, All-Star Khris Middleton and All-NBA defensive centre Brook Lopez all brought in as the supporting cast. Harden and Giannis have feuded over the years in their race for the MVP title, but with Milwaukee desperate for the latter to sign a super-max extension, the Bucks might make a move.

Miami Heat are well known for their preference for star players, and James Harden could very well fit the bill. However, Heat reportedly treated Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as untradeable, while Jimmy Butler has established as the mainstay of the side. For the Harden Heat trade, Miami might need to send some draft picks, veterans and Tyler Herro to Houston. However, Herro has become a key player for the team, helping them reach the NBA Finals at the bubble in Orlando. Heat are unwilling to trade Herro or Adebayo, with the latter having recently signed a max contract extension.

James Harden has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his Houston Rockets contract (with a player option in 2022). The 31-year-old is a key part of head coach Stephen Silas plans, and have made some astute moves in the offseason, bringing in John Wall and signing one of the top free agents, Christian Wood, and former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. The best-case scenario at the moment for Rockets would be a Harden-led roster racing to a strong start in the upcoming NBA season, reinvigorating his belief in the franchise as a championship threat. As for the Beard, he will continue to have one foot on the exit door, sizing up his best opportunity while he can.

