Miami Heat Interested In James Harden Trade But Are Unwilling To Part With Tyler Herro

James Harden has been the center of NBA trade rumours for the past few weeks. While he was only linked to the Brooklyn Nets in the start, the All-Star guard is also considering the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. The Houston Rockets, however, are reported to be unable to finalize a trade. The Heat, who seem interested in acquiring someone like Harden, are apparently unwilling to part with Tyler Herro.

Also read | Steph Curry addresses rumours about potential Warriors-James Harden trade

Miami Heat interested in a James Harden trade?

The Miami Heat have been unwilling to include Tyler Herro in any package for James Harden so far, per @GregSylvander pic.twitter.com/uGqnZYHLWW — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

As per recent reports, Harden has added Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to his list of possible destinations he wants to play for. But like the Philadelphia 76ers, a deal with Heat could be difficult to crack. Reports add that while Miami would like Harden on their roster, they are not ready to include rookie Tyler Herro in the deal.

For the Heat to acquire Harden, they might need to send some draft picks, veterans and Tyler Herro to Houston. However, Herro has become a key player for the team, helping them reach the NBA Finals at the bubble in Orlando. While the Heat lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Herro's performance was praised. Interestingly, reports state that the Heat was willing to part ways with Herro for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also read | Rockets fan comically attempts to confront James Harden about his stay in Houston: WATCH

James Harden has added the Bucks and Heat to his preferred trade destinations along with 76ers and Nets, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/TdZIaXtTxC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2020

While a trade with the Heat is difficult, one with the Bucks is even more unlikely. Working towards a better roster, the Bucks are aiming for an eventual title with Giannis on their team. Though trade rumours were shared. the reigning NBA MVP spoke about concentrating on the 2020-21 season, and not his contract extension.

Also read | NBA trade rumours: Miami Heat ready to part ways with Tyler Herro for Giannis

James Harden contract

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

As per Spotrac, Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. He was offered a two-year extension worth $103 million, which he reportedly declined before requesting a trade. He is to earn $42,782,880 per annum.

Also read | Kevin Durant claims James Harden NBA trade rumours don't affect him as new season nears

(Image credits: AP, Tyler Herro Instagram)