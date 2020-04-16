James Harden To Donate Groceries To 600 Families In Houston Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In the wake of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Houston Rockets star James Harden has partnered with grocery store chain Kroger to provide a week's worth of groceries to around 600 families in Houston over the next two months. According to NBA.com, families in Alief, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Southeast Houston, and Northeast Houston will receive grocery items ranging from fresh meats, bread, milk and canned food, beginning April 16 and continuing through June 4. The James Harden donation comes at a time when the United States is among the worst-hit countries in the pandemic.

James Harden (@JHarden13) steps up for the Houston area: In response to the COVID-19 impact on Houston’s most vulnerable communities, star James Harden has teamed up with Kroger to provide a weeks’ worth of groceries to 600 families each week for eight consecutive weeks... pic.twitter.com/17BYvCZoXv — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 15, 2020

James Harden donation in Houston for coronavirus relief

Kroger Houston's President, Joe Kelley, expressed his delight on partnering with James Harden to help families in Houston during the pandemic. In his official statement, Kelley said, "We're proud to be partnering with James Harden on this effort to help local families in need. We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and keep food on the table. It's our responsibility to do something about it." The families will reportedly be selected by the respective food pantries in the area and will be distributed by Kroger Houston in association with the Houston Food Bank.

The James Harden donation will be made through his foundation, 3 The Harden Way Inc, which James Harden founded with his mother, Monja Willis. James Harden's foundation is already known to be working in Houston, Texas, to provide academic financial support to high achieving students. Earlier this week, his teammate Russell Westbrook's foundation also donated 650 laptops to families in Houston to support their children's online education during the lockdown.

The United States remains the worst-affected nation due to coronavirus. Over 630,000 cases have been confirmed in the country with a death toll north of 30,000. Texas is currently the 10th-worst affected state with more than 16,000 cases already recorded. Harden's Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook has been equally active in pledging his support for coronavirus relief in his community. On Wednesday, the Russell Westbrook donation was announced on the Rockets star's Twitter handle where he partnered with Tulco to launch Operation 42. The initiative will donate over four million masks and other medical equipment to workers in African American communities.

I am proud to join Tulco founded by my friend Thomas Tull to help launch #Operation42 in celebration of Jackie Robinson. #Operation42 will donate 4.2M masks & other personal protective equipment to medical workers in African American communities hit hardest by COVID-19 @WhyNotFdn pic.twitter.com/a25Xw1HsGy — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) April 16, 2020

