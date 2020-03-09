Rockets Star James Harden's Will To Win Questioned By NBA After Record 106-126 Loss

NBA action on Sunday saw Houston Rockets slump to an embarrassing 126-106 defeat to Orlando Magic. While the entire Rockets side failed to perform on the pitch, much of the criticism from the fans were levelled at star player James harden. So much so, former Rockets duo Kendrick Perkins and Channing Frye questioned James Harden’s will to win.

Magic vs Rockets highlights: Rockets record loss against Orlando Magic, NBA losing run continues

The Houston Rockets faced off against the Orlando Magic on Sunday at the Toyota Center. The game was a no contest, with Magic leading the game by 32 points at one stage. James Harden collected 23 points in a mostly disappointing 126-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic. The loss continues Rockets poor run of form, and the James Harden-side have lost their last four NBA games.

Magic vs Rockets highlights: Former NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Channing Fyre slam James Harden's lack of motivation

Former Rockets stars Kendrick Perkins and Channing Fyre took to Twitter to aim their criticism at James Harden and question the star man’s will to win. Both have quizzed Harden’s hunger for a win and criticised huis recent form as Rockets slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat on Sunday.

I’m starting to question if James Harden got the Hunger for winning?! It’s in excusable hows he’s been playing lately as if he don’t care about winning! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 8, 2020

I’m glad I’m not the only one that sees it! There is literally no passion for winning or making winning plays! https://t.co/at145LCAUG — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) March 9, 2020

Magic vs Rockets highlights: James Harden's poor form the centre of Rockets' poor form

However, this isn’t the first James Harden’s will to win has been put to question. The Rockets star, known for his blistering runs, has failed to shoot over 37% in his last four games while mustering a 32.5% on 20 shots per game, and a meek 19% on 10.5 three-point attempts. Harden’s dip in form has directly resulted in Rockets spiralling down to sixth in NBA's Western Conference table and might spiral further down. The Dallas Mavericks are only a full game behind and could force a tiebreaker if they beat Rockets in the last two matchups of the season.

