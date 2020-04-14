Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops To Students In Houston For Digital Education

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook will be donating 650 laptops to students in Houston to help with their digital education. The NBA made a statement about Westbrook's donation, giving details about him teaming up with Comp-U-Dopt for the donation. Houston's mayor, Sylvester Turner, tweeted about Russell Westbrook's donation.

Now more than ever, we need our internet providers to help our students close the digital divide in our city. @russwest44 through his Why Not? Foundation and Comp U Dot will donate 650 laptops for students in our city to assist them with their digital education. #COVID19 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 13, 2020

Russell Westbrook donation: Russell Westbrook teams up with Comp-U-Dot for the Russell Westbrook donation for students in Houston

According to the Rockets' statement, the donation will help many students and their families suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation and Comp-U-Dot will help students focus on their education from home till they can go back to school. Schools in Texas are closed until at least May 4 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Comp-U-Dopt was founded in 2007 and is working on donating computers to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization had donated around 1000 computers since March 18.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden urge people to follow precautions during the coronavirus pandemic

It’s important we listen to the CDC and WHO. Please everyone stay safe out there. These are crazy times and we all need to look out for one another https://t.co/0fZrWpMcEN — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) March 15, 2020

🙏🏾 Be safe out here people. pic.twitter.com/164En61K6s — James Harden (@JHarden13) March 13, 2020

