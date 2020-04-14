The Debate
Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops To Students In Houston For Digital Education

Basketball News

Houston Rockets' star guard Russell Westbrook and Comp-U-Dot will be donating 650 laptops to Houston students to help with their digital education.

Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook will be donating 650 laptops to students in Houston to help with their digital education. The NBA made a statement about Westbrook's donation, giving details about him teaming up with Comp-U-Dopt for the donation. Houston's mayor, Sylvester Turner, tweeted about Russell Westbrook's donation. 

Also read | NBA donations: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates 900 safety goggles to UCLA Health for COVID-19 relief

Russell Westbrook donation: Sylvester Turner comments on the Russell Westbrook donation

Also read | NBA donations: DeMar DeRozan crashes Serge Ibaka's talent show on Instagram live, donates $20,000

Russell Westbrook donation: Russell Westbrook teams up with Comp-U-Dot for the Russell Westbrook donation for students in Houston

According to the Rockets' statement, the donation will help many students and their families suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation and Comp-U-Dot will help students focus on their education from home till they can go back to school. Schools in Texas are closed until at least May 4 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Comp-U-Dopt was founded in 2007 and is working on donating computers to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization had donated around 1000 computers since March 18. 

Also read | Russell Westbrook, James Harden reveal late Nipsey Hussle's plan to start sports agency

Russell Westbrook and James Harden urge people to follow precautions during the coronavirus pandemic

Also read | James Harden and Russell Westbrook's chemistry is evident even while playing Spades

