James Harden Net Worth: How Much Does The Houston Rockets Star Have?

While James Harden is among the best scores in the league, he is also one of the world's highest-paid athletes. Along with his contract worth a hundred million dollars, James also has multiple investments and endorsements which make him millions. On Monday (Tuesday IST), it was reported that Harden – who is currently with the Houston Rockets – declined a massive $103 million contract extension.

James Harden career earnings

Per Spotrac, Harden will have earned $318,414,771 in NBA money by 2023. In 2017, the 31-year-old signed a $171 million extension with the team, which is valid till the 2022-23 season. His extension with the Rockets pays $288 million, with an average of $57 million. He currently ranks 17th on Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020' list.

Net worth (per Forbes) – $47.7 million

Harden recently turned down his two-year contract extension with the Rockets, which would have paid $103 million. Per reports, he would have earned $141 thousand per day, along with $50 million per year. However, the guard is apparently pushing for a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to win an NBA championship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster.

James Harden shoe deal

In 2015, the 2018 NBA MVP chose to sign a $200 million deal with Adidas. The deal, per reports, is a 13-year deal which pays him $15 million per year. The contract is inclusive of all royalties and bonuses.

James Harden endorsements

As per reports, Harden earns around $17 million through his multiple endorsements. Last year in July, the eight-time NBA All-Star paid close to $15,000,000 for a small share in MLS' Houston Dynamo. He even has major deals with brands like BodyArmor, Electronic Arts and State Farm. Harden has partnered with Amazon as well, selling his "go-to workout" items. This includes his products from brands like Adidas and BodyArmor.

