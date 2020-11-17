James Harden Net Worth: How Much Does The Houston Rockets Star Have?

Quick links:
While James Harden is among the best scores in the league, he is also one of the world's highest-paid athletes. Along with his contract worth a hundred million dollars, James also has multiple investments and endorsements which make him millions. On Monday (Tuesday IST), it was reported that Harden – who is currently with the Houston Rockets – declined a massive $103 million contract extension.
Also read | James Harden confuses fans with cryptic IG story after declining $103M option with Rockets
Per Spotrac, Harden will have earned $318,414,771 in NBA money by 2023. In 2017, the 31-year-old signed a $171 million extension with the team, which is valid till the 2022-23 season. His extension with the Rockets pays $288 million, with an average of $57 million. He currently ranks 17th on Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020' list.
Also read | James Harden declines $50M extension & demands trade, wants to play with KD, Kyrie at Nets: James Harden salary
Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020
Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season.
Harden recently turned down his two-year contract extension with the Rockets, which would have paid $103 million. Per reports, he would have earned $141 thousand per day, along with $50 million per year. However, the guard is apparently pushing for a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to win an NBA championship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster.
In 2015, the 2018 NBA MVP chose to sign a $200 million deal with Adidas. The deal, per reports, is a 13-year deal which pays him $15 million per year. The contract is inclusive of all royalties and bonuses.
Also read | Russell Westbrook and James Harden net worth: How much is the Rockets duo worth?
James Harden turned down extension that would give him $50M per year, per @wojespn— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2020
Rockets and Nets have talked, but there’s been "no meaningful dialogue," per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/OPWqedhepK
As per reports, Harden earns around $17 million through his multiple endorsements. Last year in July, the eight-time NBA All-Star paid close to $15,000,000 for a small share in MLS' Houston Dynamo. He even has major deals with brands like BodyArmor, Electronic Arts and State Farm. Harden has partnered with Amazon as well, selling his "go-to workout" items. This includes his products from brands like Adidas and BodyArmor.
Also read | James Harden and Allen Iverson unveil new sneaker collaboration 'OG Meets OG': James Harden shoe deal