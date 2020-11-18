James Harden Trade Rumours: Meek Mill URGES Rockets Star To Sign For 76ers

James Harden has been an integral part of the Houston Rocket roster, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. However, following their loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason in 2019-20, rumours about the star guard wanting out started gathering pace. While Harden is being strongly linked with the Brooklyn Nets, rapper Meek Mill is apparently trying to get him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers instead.

James Harden Sixers rumours: Meek Mill trying to convince Harden to join Sixers roster

As per recent reports, Meek Mill – who is close friends with Harden – is trying to get him to sign with his home team. Their friendship dates back many years and had made headlines when Mill revealed Harden had called him three to four times every week during his 2018 prison sentence. As it was a parole violation, the incident was discussed heavily on social media.

However, it is unclear if Harden is considering what the Philadelphia-based rapper has to say.

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt — Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020

After Harden was said to be demanding a trade, rumours about a Sixers trade increased – who have Daryl Morey as their new president of basketball operations. While Morey's relationship with Harden could favour a trade, the former Rockets GM has spoken about building the Sixers roster around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. If a trade has to be finalised, the Sixers will have to trade Simmons, who has been instrumental in the team's success.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

James Harden to Nets rumours start swirling?

A source is telling me that the Nets have engaged in talks with the Rockets. James Harden for a variation of: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen.



Nothing finalized, but Harden to Nets seems like real possibility. If finalized, announced on Nov 22. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 14, 2020

Harden, per reports, wants to play with the Nets in order to pursue a championship. Front Office Sports recently reported that the Rockets and Nets currently have a "verbal agreement". The deal would send Harden to the Nets, who will send back multiple players and first-round draft picks.

