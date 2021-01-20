James Harden’s ‘Party Habits’ Ruled Out Nets Star's Trade To Miami, Says Udonis Haslem

James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets last week but several contenders around the NBA considered making a move for the eight-time NBA All-Star. The Miami Heat were among one of the many franchises that were keen on signing Harden, who was unhappy at Houston. However, the Heat dropped out of the proceedings fairly early and respected franchise staple Udonis Haslem is actually relieved the team did not trade for Harden.

Udonis Haslem highlights why James Harden's party habits ruled out his trade to Miami

While speaking on the Complex Sports Podcast, three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem explained that the Heat simply couldn't bring James Harden to Miami due to his party habits. "Man, when I woke up and seen that damn James Harden trade, I was half-asleep. I woke up and dropped my damn phone. I couldn’t believe it. I knew we weren’t gonna get him. You can’t bring James Harden to a place like Miami and expect him not to party," he said.

Haslem, who largely doesn't play but has retained a roster spot as a veteran mentor and pseudo-assistant coach, then joked that he would've aged 15 years trying to be Harden's mentor. The 40-year-old also stated that Harden’s off-the-court behaviour would not have been a fit with the Heat. "I would’ve aged 15 years trying to be his O.G. He would’ve had to move me into the guesthouse to keep a close eye on him,” the Heat star added.

Harden has gained a reputation for his partying habits even in an NBA that is filled with players who like to have a good time. He missed the early portion of training camp with the Rockets because he was partying across the country. According to reports from ESPN, when the Rockets had several days off between games during the regular season, Harden would often charter a private jet to Las Vegas to party.

James Harden trade: Nets secure blockbuster deal for NBA superstar

Last season's NBA finalists were linked with Harden when the 31-year-old handed in his trade request during the offseason. However, there were several other teams also keen on trading for Harden at the time and the Heat's interest in the shooting guard cooled off once the current season began.

However, last week, the Brooklyn Nets announced Harden's arrival at the team following his 'unhappy' last few days with the Rockets. The Heat will now have to compete against Harden and the Nets in the Eastern Conference if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals this season.

