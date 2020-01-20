LeBron James Heaps Praise On James Harden, Calls Him One Of NBA's Greatest Scorers Ever

LA Lakers star LeBron James led his team to victory against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) at the Toyota Center. James scored 31 points and 12 assists for his team, while Rockets star James Harden scored 43 points. In a post-game interview, the four-time NBA MVP called James Harden one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers star LeBron James calls Rockets James Harden one of NBA's greatest scorers

LeBron says James Harden is an all-time bucket. pic.twitter.com/t2Hrwbt7bk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2020

LeBron James is currently averaging at 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.9 assists for the Lakers. Harden, on the other hand, is averaging at 37.2 points per game. Both players are also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season. Ever since NBA 2019-20 began, there is an on-going debate on who is currently ruling the Western Conference. James Harden was also awarded the MVP trophy for the NBA 2017-18 season.

Two of the most dynamic!



LeBron James (25.4ppg) & the @Lakers visit James Harden (37.2ppg) & the @HoustonRockets TONIGHT for Saturday Primetime on ABC at 8:30pm/et.



🎶: “HXSTL” by @IAmClayBama | @unitedmasters

🎧: https://t.co/Yc4xmtagq0 pic.twitter.com/c4hHxkAhIS — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers to a victory against James Harden's Rockets

Lakers defeated the Rockets in a 124-115 encounter. LeBron James finished with 31 points and 12 assists while shooting 13 of 27 from the field. Despite Harden's 34 points, the Rockets could not make their comeback. Russell Westbrook scored game-high 35 points. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also played well, both scoring 20 runs and more, which secured the Lakers massive win over the Rockets.

