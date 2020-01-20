The Debate
LeBron James High-fives A Young Fan Through The Glass After Lakers Beat Rockets: WATCH

Basketball News

LA Lakers beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. LeBron James starred on the court but won the internet after high-fiving a young fan through the glass.

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers produced a dominant display at the Toyota Center to beat Houston Rockets 124-115 on Saturday night (Sunday IST). LeBron James starred in the absence of his strike partner Anthony Davis registering 31 points and 12 assists against the Rockets. Despite his stellar showings, LeBron James is making the rounds on the internet for his kind moment with a young fan after the game.

Also Read | LeBron James Beats Giannis Antetokounmpo And Stephen Curry To Lead NBA Jersey Sales Again

A Rockets fan James Fortune posted a video on social media lauding LeBron James for his kind gesture after Lakers' win at Rockets. The footage shows LeBron James walking down the tunnel before stopping by and approaching Fortune and his young cousin Riley. James instantly gels up with the young fan and high-fives her through the glass. The video instantly went viral on social media with fans applauding the Lakers star for his kind gesture.

Also Read | LeBron James Continues To Lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Ranks Above Irving And Walker

Coming back to the game, LeBron James, as mentioned produced a stellar showing against the Rockets. So much so that the 34-year-old drew 'MVP chants' from the Rockets fans at the Toyota Center. Fellow MVP candidate and Rockets star James Harden dropped 34 points while also adding 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

The win helped Lakers go 34-8 (win-loss) in the Western Conference in their hunt for the NBA championship. With Anthony Davis out for the upcoming games, LeBron James will be expected to take the charge for the Lakers. Lakers' next game is at Boston Celtics on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

Also Read | LeBron James Has A Special Birthday Message For Former Teammate Dwyane Wade

Social media reacts to LeBron James high-fiving a young fan

Also Read | LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Did A Great Job Together, Says Former Cavs Coach

