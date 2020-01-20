LeBron James High-fives A Young Fan Through The Glass After Lakers Beat Rockets: WATCH

Los Angeles Lakers produced a dominant display at the Toyota Center to beat Houston Rockets 124-115 on Saturday night (Sunday IST). LeBron James starred in the absence of his strike partner Anthony Davis registering 31 points and 12 assists against the Rockets. Despite his stellar showings, LeBron James is making the rounds on the internet for his kind moment with a young fan after the game.

LeBron stopped to make this fan's day 🙏



(via mrjamesfortune/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/mbCcsjdN7P — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

A Rockets fan James Fortune posted a video on social media lauding LeBron James for his kind gesture after Lakers' win at Rockets. The footage shows LeBron James walking down the tunnel before stopping by and approaching Fortune and his young cousin Riley. James instantly gels up with the young fan and high-fives her through the glass. The video instantly went viral on social media with fans applauding the Lakers star for his kind gesture.

Lebron getting “MVP” chants in the opponent’s arena is the ultimate slap in the face and I’m enjoying it so much 😈pic.twitter.com/6o1IS6lhKM — Harkeerat “Kat” Sandhu (@katmansandhu) January 19, 2020

Coming back to the game, LeBron James, as mentioned produced a stellar showing against the Rockets. So much so that the 34-year-old drew 'MVP chants' from the Rockets fans at the Toyota Center. Fellow MVP candidate and Rockets star James Harden dropped 34 points while also adding 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

The win helped Lakers go 34-8 (win-loss) in the Western Conference in their hunt for the NBA championship. With Anthony Davis out for the upcoming games, LeBron James will be expected to take the charge for the Lakers. Lakers' next game is at Boston Celtics on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

"We take pride in not losing two in a row." #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/jdXnBbsF2f — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2020

Social media reacts to LeBron James high-fiving a young fan

This lowkey make me wanna cry 😭 — JANUARY 21st ‼️🎈 (@indi5hunnit) January 20, 2020

that some goat stuff mannnnn pic.twitter.com/RbjiHLVI2P — goatgiannis (@ChenKc63) January 19, 2020

Awwwww, he even kept his hand on the glass

for 3-6 seconds. — CLEMSON-BAMA (@BamaClemson) January 20, 2020

She'll never forget it — Captain Caveman (@MrLeroyKincaid) January 20, 2020

Love or hate him. What he does for the fans is always something special! Thanks for caring @KingJames 👑 https://t.co/elwNGrCZx5 — Eric (@R512Eric) January 20, 2020

