Jayson Tatum Becomes Youngest In NBA To Score 40 Pts In A Single Lakers-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum scored 41 points for the Boston Celtics during the Lakers vs Celtics game on Sunday (Monday IST). Though LeBron James and the Lakers won the game 114-112, Jayson Tatum became the youngest player to post 40 points in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. With his 41 points, Jayson Tatum tied his career-high 41 points. Here are the Lakers vs Celtics highlights.

Laker vs Celtics highlights: Jayson Tatum posts 35 points before the final period

LeBron James won the Lakers the game with his fadeaway jumper. However, youngster Jayson Tatum managed to overpower Anthony Davis and score 41 points for the Celtics while shooting 60% from the field, 57.1 from the three-point range and 86.7% from the free-throw line. Tatum even managed to score above Anthony Davis' defence. This NBA season, Davis has been one of the best defensive players. After the game, LeBron James complimented Jayson Tatum, saying that he is 'something special'.

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Lakers to their victory

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, while LeBron James followed with 29 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 41 points but was fouled out due to an offensive foul. Though the Lakers established an early lead, the Celtics kept making their comeback and even took a 7-point lead during Q3. Kyle Kuzma contributed by scoring 16 points.

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: Jayson Tatum thinks the Celtics should have won the game

Jayson Tatum tattoo

Well that answers the question what Jayson Tatum’s new tattoo looks like ... pic.twitter.com/n6P3AfTqyx — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 22, 2020

On February 22, Jayson Tatum shared his new tattoo on social media. However, the Celtics player was trolled due to the grammatical error in the tattoo. The tattoo reads 'God's will'. Fans pointed out that the word 'Gods' is missing an apostrophe.

