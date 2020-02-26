Jayson Tatum Tattoo: Celtics Star Roasted By Fans On Social Media For Grammatical Blunder

Jayson Tatum recently played his first NBA All-Star game after receiving votes from the fans following an outstanding season with Boston Celtics. Currently, the forward is averaging 22.9 points and seven rebounds a game with Boston Celtics sitting at 3rd place in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks (which is the first team to qualify for the playoffs) and the defending champions Toronto Raptors. Apart from his on-court exploits, Tatum was in news, recently for his body art for which he received lot of criticism from fans.

Jayson Tatum tattoo: Check out his latest tattoo

Jayson Tatum got a new tattoo pic.twitter.com/n6tgqMrCgR — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 22, 2020

An image of Jayson Tatum tattoo which read “God’s Will” across his back, was shared by him on his Snapchat. What really caught the attention of fans was that the missing apostrophe, due to which the tattoo simply read 'Gods will'. The fans quickly pointed out the error and tweeted that it changes the meaning of the phrase entirely. The Jayson Tatum tattoo also featured the Bible scripture ‘Proverbs 3:5-6’ on it. Rob Lopez, a journalist with The Athletic, captured the image of the Jason Tatum new tattoo and shared it on his social media.

Jayson Tatum tattoo: Here's how the fans reacted

Why do folks get tattoos that they can’t see themselves? — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) February 22, 2020

God must hate Tatum for blessing him with such a bad tattoo artist and barber — Rik Allan (@djstar_1980) February 22, 2020

Jayson Tatum tattoo: Check out Jayson Tatum leg tattoo

Jayson Tatum leg tattoo has a design where one can see him holding his child, as well as an image of his mother’s face on his calf. His newest tattoo is his most expansive yet, taking up most of his upper back. The new Tatoo first came into notice during Celtics vs Timberwolves game. Tatum wore a large protective wrap to cover the area.

Jason Tatum Celtics stats: Celtics vs Lakers highlights

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, while LeBron James followed with 29 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Jayson Tatum scored game-high 41 points but was fouled out due to an offensive foul. Though the Lakers established an early lead, the Celtics kept making their comeback and even took a 7-point lead during Q3. Kyle Kuzma contributed by scoring 16 points.

