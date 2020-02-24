The Debate
Watch LeBron James SMIRK Before Shooting His Clutch Fadeaway Jumper Vs Celtics

Basketball News

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 114-112 victory during the Celtics vs Lakers game with a clutch fadeaway jumper with 30.4 seconds left.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-112 victory during the Celtics vs Lakers game with a clutch fadeaway jumper with 30.4 seconds left on the clock on Sunday (Monday IST). Anthony Davis followed with a couple of free throws to seal Lakers' victory. Celtics star Jayson Tatum tried to tie the Celtics vs Lakers game with a shot but was called for an offensive foul.

Also read | LeBron James 'infuriated' over Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal ahead of MLB season

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: LeBron James fadeaway jumper leads his team to victory during the Celtics vs Lakers game

LeBron James scored his fallaway jumper after missing his second free throw six seconds ago, while the Lakers were trailing by one point. James’ 15-foot jumper gave the Lakers the advantage they needed to win the game. However, LeBron James was seen slightly smirking before making the shot.

In a post-game interview with NBA, LeBron James broke down his process behind the fadeaway jumper. According to James, Celtics star Jaylen Brown had been playing him on the baseline as he had been drop stepping the entire game, which helped him read the game a little and make his shot from near the centre. He added that he could make the shot thanks to God’s grace and a lot of hard work. Here are the Lakers vs Celtics highlights.

Also read | Kevin Durant reveals singing rap songs with LeBron James and other NBA stars for fun

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Lakers to their victory

Anthony Davis scored team-high 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, while LeBron James followed with 29 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Jayson Tatum scored game-high 41 points but was fouled out due to an offensive foul. Though the Lakers established an early lead, the Celtics kept making their comeback and even took a 7-point lead during Q3. Kyle Kuzma contributed by scoring 16 points.

Also read | LeBron James sued by non-profit organization for copying 'More Than an Athlete' slogan

Western Conference standings

According to the Western Conference Standings, the LA Lakers are currently leading the table with a 43-12 win-loss record. Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers follow. Golden State Warriors occupy the last spot on the list. 

Also read | Cristiano Ronaldo worth almost double than LeBron James as stars' Twitter worth emerges

Published:
COMMENT
