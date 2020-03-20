The Debate
Jeremy Lin Takes Offence To Donald Trump Terming Coronavirus As ‘Chinese Virus’

Basketball News

In one of his tweets, President Trump called COVID-19 the 'Chinese virus', which caused the 31-year-old Jeremy Lin to call out the President for his comment.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeremy Lin

Former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin called out US President Donald Trump for 'empowering racism' while the world is doing its best to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In one of his tweets, Trump called COVID-19 the 'Chinese virus', which caused the 31-year-old basketballer to call out the President for his comment. Jeremy Lin played nine seasons with the NBA before joining the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), where he plays for the Beijing Ducks.  

Donald Trump Chinese virus comment causes Jeremy Lin to accuse the President of racism

Jeremy Lin calls President Donald Trump out for his 'Chinese Virus' comments

While many people supported Jeremy Lin's response, a lot of people thought the tweet was factual in nature. People replied to Jeremy Lin's tweet, explaining to the CBA player that as many publications called it the 'Wuhan virus' before using coronavirus or COVID-19.  Some people called out Lin for responding only when Asians were discriminated against, while he ignored racist comments made towards black people in Amerca. 

Jeremy Lin donated $150,000 to help with the coronavirus outbreak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 (@jlin7) on

While Lin pledged to donate $150,000 dollars, he also donated 1 million Chinese yuan separately. He donated the $150,000 to UNICEF and the remaining to a Chinese foundation. He even made an Instagram post, asking people to take care and spoke about making changes as people. 

There are currently ten NBA players with coronavirus. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first one to test positive, followed by his teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood. This week, Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for the virus. On Thursday (Friday IST), Celtics' Marcus Smart and two Lakers players were also diagnosed with COVID-19. 

First Published:
