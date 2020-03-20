Does LeBron James Have Coronavirus? Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19

On March 17, Kevin Durant along with three other unidentified Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. As the last NBA team to play the Nets, LA Lakers announced that they will be testing the team for the virus. On Thursday (Friday IST), the Lakers confirmed that two players have COVID-19. As the names of the players were not revealed in the team's statement, fans took to social media to ask 'Does LeBron James have coronavirus?'.

Lakers coronavirus update: Does LeBron James have coronavirus?

After the Nets tested positive, the Lakers released a statement saying that their players will get tested and self-quarantine as a precaution. According to recent reports, only 14 players were tested this week, while the others might get tested during the upcoming weekend. James, who has been updating fans about his self-isolation experience via Twitter and Instagram, has shown no symptom of the disease on camera.

However, since there are asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, fans wondered 'Does LeBron James have coronavirus?' as the Lakers are yet to release the names of the infected players. It is a possibility, that since James shows no symptoms of COVID-19, he might not have been tested yet.

Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Lakers coronavirus quarantine has the Lakers star share his experience through Instagram

"Gotta do what we gotta do." @KingJames gives an update while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IuOsqvmrQp — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020

Does LeBron James have coronavirus? James compared himself to Tom Hanks on Instagram

To keep himself occupied, James shot a video of himself complaining about not being able to visit the barber. The Lakers star even shot his wife, who was cutting her hair in their kitchen. James compared himself to Tom Hanks in his movie Castaway, as he too, has an unkempt beard. In his previous Instagram stories, James had been watching his old highlights and even commented on them on his Instagram stories.

Lakers coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

Sources: Can confirm that 2 Lakers players have tested positive for the coronavirus. 14 players had been tested Wednesday. Players got results Thursday. @ShamsCharania first. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 19, 2020

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

Lakers coronavirus update: Lakers statement about their two NBA players with coronavirus

We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

Kevin Durant coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

In their statement, the Nets kept the identities of all four players hidden. Durant, however, revealed his identity to The Athletic, informing fans that he is alright and in isolation. Durant, like most others, is asymptomatic to the virus.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Ten NBA players with coronavirus now

Apart from the Nets and Lakers, Celtics released a statement on Thursday (Friday IST), revealed that one of their players has COVID-19. A few hours later, Marcus Smart tweeted a video confirming that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged fans to take necessary precautions. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive last week, followed by teammate Donovan Mitchell and Pistons' Christian Wood.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets also confirmed a combined four members od their organizations testing positive. However, it is not confirmed if the members are players, coaches or staff members.

