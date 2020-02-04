Jimmy Butler Admits Feeling Like Luka Doncic After Dropping 38 Pts Against Ex-team 76ers

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler scored 38 points against his former team Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The 76ers vs Heat game took place at the Heat's home venue, the American Airlines Center in Miami, Florida. In a post-game interview, Jimmy Butler compared himself to Dallas Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic.

Jimmy Butler 38 points: Butler says he felt like Luka Doncic after dropping 38 points during 76ers vs Heat game

Jimmy after dropping 38 in three quarters against the Sixers: "I felt like Luka out there" 😂 pic.twitter.com/zE69OSABRR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2020

During the interview with NBA’s Dennis Scott, Jimmy Butler was visibly pleased with his performance. When asked about dropping 38 points, Butler mentioned Luka Doncic, saying that he felt like the younger player while playing. According to Butler, this is the kind of game Luka Doncic has been playing. Doncic retweeted the video of Butler mentioning him, thanking the older player.

Luka Doncic, who is playing his second NBA season, is already in contention for the NBA MVP award. Doncic was selected as an NBA All-Star 2020 starter while Butler was selected as a reserve. Luka Doncic is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. The 20-year-old is currently sidelined for a few games due to a twisted ankle. Here are the 76ers vs Heat highlights from Monday night.

76ers vs Heat highlights: Jimmy Butler 38 points lead Miami Heat to victory

The Heat defeated the 76ers with a 137-106 margin. Jimmy Butler scored team-high 38 points in three quarters while shooting 14-of-20 from the field, 2-of-2 from the three-point range and making 8-of-8 free throws. Though fans were not happy with Jimmy Butler leaving 76ers, the latter has been happy with his decision.

Butler is currently averaging at 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 44.4% from the ground and making 83.6% of his free throws. Heat are currently at a 34-15 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Western Conference standings. The 76ers, on the other hand, are on the sixth position with a 31-20 record.

