Jimmy Butler Exclaims "Sc*** Dwyane Wade!" After Getting "Tired" Of Constant Comparisons

Jimmy Butler has become good friends with Dwyane Wade over the years but he's getting a bit frustrated by the constant comparisons to the three-time NBA champion. Only last week, Butler surpassed Wade — arguably the most iconic player in Heat history — when he dropped the sixth triple-double of his short Heat career, in a 101-94 victory over the Houston Rockets. However, the veteran small forward has now hilariously dismissed comparisons between himself and Wade, claiming that he is "tired" of being compared to the Heat icon.

Jimmy Butler irked over Dwyane Wade comparison

During an appearance on NBA On TNT on Tuesday night, Butler revealed his frustration regarding the comparisons to Dwyane Wade. Of course, Wade, who won three NBA championships during his time with the Heat, currently works for TNT as an analyst, so Butler made sure to throw a hilarious jab at his former teammate.

Jimmy Butler: "I'm tired of being compared to Dwyane Wade... Man, screw Dwyane Wade" pic.twitter.com/ZgFOqdc5Kl — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 17, 2021

In a video that is currently doing the rounds on social media, the 31-year-old is heard saying, "You know what, I'm tired of being compared. Everything I do I got to be compared to Dwyane Wade, ‘Oh you just passed Dwyane Wade on the triple-doubles list.’ Man, sc*** Dwyane Wade.” Wade couldn’t help but laugh at the way Butler delivered that final line.

Jimmy Butler Dwyane Wade comparison and records

Since joining the Heat last season, Butler has seen his usage rate increase as a do-it-all superstar under head coach, Erik Spoelstra. Butler’s tenure with the Heat got off to an incredible start considering he led them to the NBA Finals in his first season with the franchise, only to lose out to eventual champions Lakers. The former Bulls star has always been the standout player for the Heat, working hard on both ends of the court, which has allowed him to produce tremendous all-round numbers.

Butler dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Rockets last week to get the sixth triple-double of his Heat career. In doing so, he surpassed Dwyane Wade for the 2nd-most triple-doubles in Heat history. He then got his seventh triple-double for the team against the Warriors on Wednesday and is now only behind LeBron James, who recorded 14 triple-doubles during his time with the Eastern Conference giants. Butler is currently averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season as the Heat are at the 11th place on the Eastern Conference table.

🚨 JIMMY TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT 🚨



11 Pts / 11 Rebs / 11 Asts — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 18, 2021

However, Butler still has a long way to go if he wants to reach Wade’s rockstar status at Miami. Wade spent 13 seasons with the Heat and won three NBA championships with the team and leading the franchise in scoring. Wade then retired from the NBA in 2019 and finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Image Credits - Heat Instagram, AP