LeBron James Is Confident That He Would Have Made It To The Cowboys, Seahawks In 2011

Maybe, if things had gone differently, LeBron James would have been an NFL star. Successful during his high school football career, James would have probably made it to the NFL draft. In a recent The Athletic report, it is revealed that James considered the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Was a LeBron James Cowboys or Seahawks move possible?

As per The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani and Bill Oram, James playing for the Dallas Cowboys or Seattle Seahawks might have been a possibility a few years ago. James, during the 2011 NBA lockout, was apparently considered trying out for the NFL. The now-36-year-old had also started running routes during workouts.

James also seemed pretty confident. "I would have made the team," he said. King James said if he had tried out, he would have ultimately made the team. King James does not mind working for something he wants and would have probably tried for the Cowboys or Seahawks. "I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age".

James has always been linked to football, something he played in high school. During an UNINTERRUPTED appearance last year, James spoke about football and how he often dreams about playing the sport. As per The Athletic's story, James' inner circle talked him out of the decision.

James, who might have turned out to be a great athlete irrespective of the sport he played, was also recruited into a few college football programs. King James spoke to The Athletic about the same, adding that the then-Notre Dame receivers coach Urban Meyer was among those who tried to recruit him.

LeBron James was one of my preseason all Americans back in 2002. When I met with him and Sian Cotton Back in the spring of 2002 I invited LeBron to play in the US Army AA game. He agreed and then later in the year was injured in Chicago and didn’t play his Sr year. NFL future pic.twitter.com/YZOERNMJmw — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) February 15, 2021

LeBron James NFL draft

If at all James had chosen football earlier in his life, he would have been eligible for the 2005 NFL Draft. In 2019, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about the same, wondering if James would have turned into a Rob Gronkowski. However, he does not believe the four-time NBA champion made an error. “He would have had so many more injuries and his career would have been so much shorter," Windhorst said.

LeBron James football highlights

LeBron James football stats

When in high school (St. Vincent-St. Mary), James was the two-time All-Ohio wide receiver. In senior year, James was focused on basketball, and did not play. Per reports, James finished his junior high school season with 57 receptions for 1,160 yards and 15 TDs. Despite being double-teamed, James had an all-state season.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)