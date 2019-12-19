Jimmy Butler Lambasts Reporter After Claims Of Miami Heat Being A 'one-star' Team

The Milwaukee Bucks may be the runaway leaders in NBA's Eastern Conference, but Miami Heat have been impressive in their own right. A 108-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers was Miami Heat's 20th win in the NBA. The win over the 76ers sees Miami Heat sit third in NBA's Eastern Conference. Naturally, Heat's Jimmy Butler was fired up after the win against his former team.

Jimmy Butler takes umbrage at reporter's question after 76ers vs Miami Heat game

Jimmy Butler was basking in the glory of Miami Heat's win over the 76ers when a reporter made a bold statement in his presence. The reporter claimed that Miami Heat have just one star player on their roster. Jimmy Butler, however, begged to differ. When the reporter claimed that Miami Heat have just one star player on their team, this was Jimmy Butler's response, as per a reporter from The Athletic.

"This is a team of one star? Who’s our star, Bam? I’ll take it. I’ll take Bam as our star any day. I ain’t worried about what anybody says. We’re content with who we are."

Jimmy Butler was referring to Miami Heat's 22-year-old center - Bam Adebayo. He was, of course, one of the star performers for Miami Heat during the 76ers vs Miami Heat game. Bam Adebayo is one of Miami Heat's burgeoning stars this season and he finished with 23 points at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid was the other player who impressed on the night, with a 22-point display. Heat's Kendrick Nunn registered a game-high 26 points against the 76ers to lead Miami Heat to a 20-8 record in NBA's Eastern Conference. Miami Heat's next game will see them face off against a New York Knicks side that is languishing at the second-bottom place in NBA's Eastern Conference.

