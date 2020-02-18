Jimmy Butler Upset Over Not Getting To Play In NBA All-Star Game's Fourth Quarter: Report

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis during Sunday’s (Monday IST) NBA All-Star Game 2020 157-155. Though Team Giannis were leading well into the final periods, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard managed to pull Team LeBron ahead. According to NBA reports, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, who was playing for Team Giannis, was unhappy about not playing the fourth quarter.

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler was upset over not playing the fourth quarter

Two main observations: 1) Jimmy Butler is definitely the player angriest about not playing in the fourth quarter. 2) Great move by Vogel to a) play LeBron’s banana boat buddy Paul over Westbrook; and b) subtweet the Rockets with said decision. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) February 17, 2020

According to the reports, Jimmy Butler’s frustration started after Team Giannis gave away their 9-point lead to Team LeBron. Jimmy Butler played for only 13 minutes. He finished the game with 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists and 2 steals. Jimmy Butlers made both his shots from the field. The report added that Jimmy Butler, who is known for performing in the clutch both offensively and defensively, was frustrated as he could not help his team make a comeback down the stretch.

Jimmy Butler stats

Currently, Jimmy Butler is averaging at 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Jimmy Butler is shooting 45.7% from the field, 24.8 from the three-point range and making 83.6% of his free throws. On February 3 (February 4 IST), Jimmy Butler scored his season-high 38 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Drafted in 2011 by the Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler has a career average of 17 points per game.

NBA All-Star Game 2020 highlights: Kawhi Leonard wins Team LeBron the NBA All-Star game 2020

Team LeBron dominated the first quarter of the game, overtaking Team Giannis. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kemba Walker helped their team overtake Team LeBron during Q2 with a 51-30 score difference. The third period resulted in a tie, which also carried forward the $100 thousand to the fourth quarter.

During Q4, both teams scored back-to-back points, not letting their opponents establish a proper lead. Team Giannis committed multiple fouls, which allowed Team LeBron to take a lead with a few minutes remaining on the clock. Team LeBron won the game after a free throw from Anthony Davis.

