Joakim Noah Net Worth: How Much Is Former Chicago Bulls Star Worth?

NBA veteran Joakim Noah is set to retire after 13 years in the league according to reports from Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The veteran centre was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in December and remains unsigned but plans to call time on his career with the Chicago Bulls. With the 36-year-old's retirement impending, here's a look at Joakim Noah net worth, career earnings and salary.

Joakim Noah salary: Joakim Noah career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joakim Noah's net worth can be estimated to be around $50 million. Much of the 36-year-old's earnings come from his profits as a professional basketball player in the NBA. Noah signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the New York Knicks in 2016 but never lived up to the contract as injuries limited him to just 53 games before he was waived. The veteran later spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and recovered from a cut to his Achilles tendon to join the Los Angeles Clippers for the playoff run last season.

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021

It appeared his playing career was likely over after being waived in December. Over his 13 seasons in the NBA, Noah has earned a total of $135 million as salary according to Spotrac. The $18,530,000 he earned with the Knicks in his final season with the franchise has been his biggest paycheck to date. As per Charania, Noah plans to retire as a Bull. He has spent nine of his 13 seasons with the team and will want to end his NBA journey with the team. The centre enjoyed his best years as a Bull, earning two All-Star selections and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013-14. He was named first-team All-Defense twice and was a key part of the Bulls' run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011.

Joakim Noah retirement: Joakim Noah stats

Throughout his career, Joakim Noah averaged 8.8 points and 9 rebounds. For two seasons (2012-2013 and 2013-14) during his time with the Bulls, he was also named an NBA All-Star. For the 2013-14 season, Noah was named the Defensive Player of the Year and also made the All-NBA team. He is also a three-time All-Defensive player. Apart from the Clippers and the Bulls, the 36-year-old has played two seasons with the New York Knicks and one with the Memphis Grizzlies. In college, Joakim Noah won consecutive NCAA Men's Basketball Championships (2006, 2007) with the Florida Gators. Billy Donovan, who was also Noah's college coach, is the current Bulls head coach.

Disclaimer: The above Joakim Noah net worth and career earnings are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Joakim Noah Kumar net worth and career earnings price figures.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)