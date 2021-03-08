Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons Ruled Out Of All-Star Game, Fans Furious With NBA's Decision

The NBA All-Star Game 2021 took place on Sunday (Monday IST), with Team LeBron winning $1.25 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the All-Star game, while Steph Curry won his second three-point contest. However, Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons ended up missing the game.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons miss the NBA All-Star Game

Statement from NBA on Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons not playing in today’s All-Star Game due to contact tracing after being exposed to individual who had a confirmed positive COVID test. pic.twitter.com/8ETQzWbrEM — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) March 7, 2021

As per the league, the two teammates had come in contact with a barber with a positive COVID-19 test. Due to the contact tracing, the league pulled both of them out of the game. The barber was tested once again as his first test had come back inconclusive. Embiid was part of Team Durant, while Simmons was to play on Team LeBron.

Who was Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons replacement?

Before the game, reports spoke about no one replacing the two players. However, Zion Williamson was a part of the starting lineup for Team Durant as the Embiid replacement. Team Durant lost the game 170-150, with the New Orleans Pelicans scoring 10 points in 14 minutes of play while shooting 5-for-9 from the field.

Philadelphia 76ers and Team Durant's head coach Doc Rivers claimed that while the due ended up missing their All-Star appearance, he is hopeful they will play against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday (Friday IST). It will be the Sixers first game back after the All-Star break. Embiid even tweeted about the situation.

While Embiid and Simmons travelled to the game in their private planes, they did not play. As per rules, they had to use private transport and then quarantine themselves. With players from multiple teams flying in, the league was worrying about the players' safety, especially as the leagues' best would play together.

Adam Silver: Wait until after the game to judge whether it was a mistake.

Can we judge it yet? https://t.co/VDoeGpGQLE — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 7, 2021

Adam Silver making sure the NBA ASG still happens. pic.twitter.com/HP1bN6dQcI — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) March 7, 2021

How Embiid and Ben Simmons getting haircuts for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/0jaUORRis2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 7, 2021

Adam Silver seeing the news about Embiid and Simmons. pic.twitter.com/dE0YHDLtAk — Brandon Patterson (@Patterson_B) March 7, 2021

"Embiid and Simmons are out due to Contact tracing"



Adam Silver: pic.twitter.com/9ci34JYQsr — Alex🇵🇭 (@SlayBater3) March 7, 2021

Fans, however, remained unimpressed with Adam Silver's decision. They called the NBA commissioner out, some accusing him of playing games to keep players, fans and owners all satisfied. Some said that Embiid and Simmons not playing only confirmed that Silver had made the wrong decision to host the All-Star game. Even before, players like Paul George and LeBron James had spoken against the game.

