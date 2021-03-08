NBA All-Star 2021: Fans Bash 'Boring' Slam Dunk Contest As Anfernee Simons Claims Trophy

The NBA All-Star 2021 was a one-of-its-kind event with the Slam Dunk and the three-pointer contest held on the same day as the game. While the All-Star game was a pulsating affair, with Team LeBron stealing the show, winning the game 170-150 against Team Durant. However, the same cannot be said for the NBA dunk contest, with Portland Trail Blazers youngster Anfernee Simons clinching the title.

NBA All-star 2021: NBA Dunk contest branded boring by fans as Anfernee Simons claims title

The NBA Dunk Contest lost a fair bit of its edge this year with just 2,000 fans allowed into the State Farm Arena with 25 odd media members spread out. Crowds generally come alive roaring after each slam dunk, but this year's edition had no hype to the event whatsoever. The contest was also wrapped up fairly quickly and with the second half of the All-star game beginning, fans had no time to digest the event had happened.

Naturally, netizens took to social media to express their disappointment from the contest. Many fans branded the contest as 'boring', with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson himself tweeting that the event was 'not the most exciting he has ever seen'. The game was a 'snoozefest' according to NBA fans as it had more judges than participants, with many claiming the three-point contest would be better next year.

Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe as one of the few who had words of encouragement for the contest though, suggesting that while it did not have many big names, New York Knicks' Obi Toppin, Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers and Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons put on a show.

The dunk contest wasn’t bad. No big names, but Simons was impressive. Didn’t realize he was that springy Toppin’s 1st rd dunk would’ve broken the internet had Zack Lavine not done it in the layup line last wk with sweat jacket on. #NBAAllStar — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 8, 2021

TBH this wasn’t the most exciting Slam Dunk competition I’ve ever seen. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2021

the dunk contest scoring is literally never right — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 8, 2021

Anfernee Simons Dunks: Who won Dunk contest?

Anfernee Simons wins #ATTSlamDunk!



Simons, Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley earn an additional $350,000 for TMCF. pic.twitter.com/LB0biECikc — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021

Portland's Anfernee Simons had the last laugh as he became the first Trail Blazers player in history to win the NBA dunk contest. The 21-year-old bested rookies Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley, which was a 'dream come true' for him. Simons won the contest over Toppin in the final round via a new rule called the "Judge's choice."

Simons and Toppin had one dunk each in the round, and instead of a score, the five judges selected a name, with Simons receiving three votes to Toppin's two. This is Simons' biggest moment of his three-year NBA career. His previous best moment was his rookie season in the regular-season finale when he had 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds against the Sacramento Kings in a game when both teams sat the majority of their key players.

